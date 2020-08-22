School district changes reopening plan with all grades to open with distance learning

Comprehensive distance learning will remain in place at least through the first four weeks of school. Halliday said that during the week of Sept. 22, the district anticipates contacting families to notify them of any upcoming learning model changes that are planned.

“Our intent is to be able to start with at least our K-3 kids — if the metrics hold — starting at the end of September,” Halliday said.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order that allowed in-person learning at public and private K-12 schools only if it they met guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.

One of the guidelines requires both a statewide and a countywide testing positivity rate of 5% or less, as well as 10 or fewer new cases for every 100,000 people in the county where the school is located. Based on the metrics, Philomath was allowed to open Sept. 1 in a hybrid model for K-3 students.

If those numbers reach a point in the coming weeks that all students could return, board chair Shelley Niemann said the plan would be to bring all back in a hybrid model.