School district changes reopening plan with all grades to open with distance learning

The Philomath School District’s readiness to open the school year maneuvered its way through the latest twists and turns early last week with interim superintendent Susan Halliday’s announcement that local K-3 students would not begin classes in a hybrid teaching model and instead will be limited to the comprehensive distance learning program like all of the other grade levels.
Although there were various factors that played into the decision, Halliday said it primarily came down to the inability to open the doors to Philomath Elementary without the desired level of safety protocols in place.
Misting machines that had been ordered clear back in April will not arrive until after school begins on Sept. 1. Those machines are seen as a necessary sanitizing tool to address particulates in the air.
“Looking at safety and protocols around that prompted our decision to say, ‘we need those machines’ because we need to make sure we have complete safety in our schools,” Halliday said.
Halliday made the announcement at the Aug. 17 school board meeting with the decision on changing K-3 to distance learning only occurring only a little more than two hours earlier.
Responding to questions from the school board, Halliday said that the misting machines are not required, but the alternative would involve more personnel to clean and more time for surfaces to dry — not attractive considerations when trying to get through a school day with students in the building.
Comprehensive distance learning will remain in place at least through the first four weeks of school. Halliday said that during the week of Sept. 22, the district anticipates contacting families to notify them of any upcoming learning model changes that are planned.
“Our intent is to be able to start with at least our K-3 kids — if the metrics hold — starting at the end of September,” Halliday said.
Earlier this summer, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order that allowed in-person learning at public and private K-12 schools only if it they met guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.
One of the guidelines requires both a statewide and a countywide testing positivity rate of 5% or less, as well as 10 or fewer new cases for every 100,000 people in the county where the school is located. Based on the metrics, Philomath was allowed to open Sept. 1 in a hybrid model for K-3 students.
If those numbers reach a point in the coming weeks that all students could return, board chair Shelley Niemann said the plan would be to bring all back in a hybrid model.
“I think that still is our plan,” Niemann said. “Understandably so, we don’t have the PPE (personal protective equipment, such as the misters) in place but maybe this will buy some time. But I would like to see that there is a backup plan should we meet those metrics come Oct. 1, that we still plan to bring all grade levels back in a hybrid level, not just go backwards and start with K-3 and work our way up.”
Said Halliday, “Our intent is after this first four weeks, that if there’s any way possible, we’re opening the doors,” Halliday said.
It remains to be seen if a hybrid model for all grades is realistic four weeks into the school year. Late last week, state health experts said COVID-19 numbers have declined during the past month, but in order for schools to reopen, the average number of new cases a day needs to decrease from 250 to 60.
In order to reach that goal, Brown said residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented.
“The good news is we’re slowing the spread of COVID. The bad news is our infection rate is still too high for most in-person schools,” Brown said Friday. “With the course we’re on, meeting our goals is just going to take too long. We must do better, faster. We must work together. And we must do it now.”
Under the latest projections, Brown said, it looks to be about 200 days before schools can reopen for classroom instruction. But with significant improvements that figure can be cut as low as six weeks.
Mid-valley officials had mixed reactions to Brown's comments.
Linn County Board of Commissioners Chair Roger Nyquist pushed back against the idea of the state imposing additional restrictions if the infection rate doesn't reach Brown's target of 60 cases a day, down from a current rate that is close to 300.
"I think the goal is flawed and is not achievable," Nyquist said. "I think citizens, the public sector and the private sector are doing the best we can."
Benton County Commission Chair Pat Malone interpreted the governor's message differently. Rather than threatening sanctions, he said, Brown was asking Oregonians to do more to bring down infection rates.
"I think we can all agree" that needs to happen, Malone said. "The question is, how do we get there?"
At Philomath, beyond the needed misting machines, Halliday also said parent and teacher concerns along with what neighboring school districts are doing played into the final decision to open all grades with at-home learning.
“It’s with great disappointment — because we want to have kids back, we really want to have kids back — that’s just not going to be possible and to be as safe as we need to be to start in the first four weeks of school,” she said.
Halliday said a number of K-3 parents felt that they weren’t ready to send their kids back to school, but wanted them to have access to their teachers. Under the previous plan, the two options for K-3 parents were to either send them back in the hybrid model or start them off at the online-only Philomath Academy.
In other news from the Aug. 17 meeting:
• The board approved an interim superintendent contract that will pay Susan Halliday a salary of $125,000 for the 2020-21 school year. The contract also includes various benefits that are typical for the position.
• The board approved revised school calendars for grades K-5 and grades 6-12. A previous calendar specifically designed for grades K-3 (and Blodgett K-4) was eliminated after plans for those grades had changed for reopening.
• Halliday reviewed the professional learning plan for district staffers, including details of topics that will be discussed during in-service days before the fall term begins.
• Athletic Director Tony Matta went over the Oregon School Activities Association’s latest plans for 2020-21 athletics. Much of the discussion revolved around what September, October, November and December would possibly look like for practice sessions. Matta said the conversation is continuing on woking out a plan.
• Bill Mancuso, director of finance, said the Legislature approved all budget requests during a special session, which means the district will receive full funding through the State School Fund. Mancuso said a new revenue forecast from the state will come out in December.
• Mancuso also said the state will fully fund Measure 98, which involves career and technical education programs. However, Philomath would need to determine how the money could be used with remote learning in place and certain parameters on the grant. Student Investment Account funds were significantly cut to help free up dollars for the State School Fund and Mancuso expects Philomath to only receive about one-third of the original amount.
• The board approved a consent agenda that included three resignations. Leaving the district are PHS assistant principal Rebecca Chitkowski and PES school nurse Elisha McVay. Jenifer Logsdon opted to remain with the Oregon Department of Forestry and not take a position as an instructional assistant at PHS.
• The board approved leaves of absence from technology specialist Gary Yoder and Clemens Primary teacher Melissa Malusky. In Malusky’s case, she requested to take the year off due to circumstances related to COVID-19, “including lack of safe, reliable child care for my two young children, needing to provide schooling for my kindergartner and being at high risk for contracting the virus.”
• The consent agenda also included approval a budget revision to accept $132,693 ($15,923 of that to be passed through to Kings Valley Charter School) in CARES Act money. The funds are known as the Comprehensive Distance Learning grant.
