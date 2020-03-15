School district, city provide updates on response to COVID-19 situation

Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau and City Manager Chris Workman both provided updates over the weekend on COVID-19 precautions.

Brazeau reiterated that all schools will be closed until April 1 but mentioned that the district will be providing lunch service at Clemens Primary School to students 18 and under — similar to what is seen over the summer months.

“This service will be in place through Tuesday, March 31,” he said. “Lunch will be on a ‘grab-and-go’ basis.”

Brazeau also said that school-sponsored activities will be rescheduled whenever possible and those dates will be shared with the public when finalized. And there are concerns about closures interfering with graduation.

“Seniors, do not be concerned about not graduating,” he said. “Your diploma is not in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Meanwhile, the deep-cleaning procedures continue in all buildings. Brazeau said the district has been in touch with its transportation provider, Mid Columbia Bus Co.

“They have been wiping down each bus after each trip and will take the time provided by the break to not only continuing the sanitation process, but also enhancing the process where possible,” Brazeau said.