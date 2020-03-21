School district, city work out plan for sewer line easement

Babcock’s concerns have revolved around the first row of trees that will be removed and how the second row would be impacted with exposure to weathering.

“You know, I didn’t want it to happen and I know the forestry team didn’t want it either ... but what can I do?” Fulton said. “We talked about our concerns and I realized it’s really the only viable option for the city. We’ve made concessions many, many times before for our cross-country course and I just hope this is the last time.”

Fulton was happy to hear about concessions from the city, including chips and mulch that will go on the trails and that western red cedar will be planted between the pathway and the road.

Brazeau and Workman both mentioned that the replanting portion of the project will actually further enclose the cross-country course’s “tunnel.”

“The 27 trees that are cut down will be replaced with 8-foot trees to help enclose the tunnel again once they grow up,” Brazeau said. “There is a spot that currently exists in the tunnel where there used to be trees that were cut down many years ago. The city will extend the plantings to close the gap, so the tunnel will be re-established and extended.”