School district, city work out plan for sewer line

The city’s request to obtain an easement from the Philomath School District to install a sewer line along the north side of Chapel Drive recently moved forward with the school board authorizing superintendent Buzz Brazeau to work out the details.
City Manager Chris Workman, who first introduced the easement request to the school district a year ago, said he’s grateful to the board for moving forward.
“It shows good cooperation between the city and the school because as the city continues to grow and adds to its population, we’re going to continue to need to expand our sewer lines and expand our water lines,” Workman said.
The project in question involves the city’s decision — based on engineering reports and rising maintenance costs — to abandon its Timber Estates pump station situated on Chapel Drive near the south entrance to the middle school.
The city’s preferred and most cost-effective plan has been to install a gravity-fed line from that spot to the Newton Creek pump station located east of Downing Forest, thus, the need for an easement through school district property.
“The city’s going to see some ongoing maintenance costs there and future replacement costs there, so we’re glad to put that gravity-fed line in there,” Workman said.
The city had approached the school district a year ago with the request but it was met with a lot of questions and concerns that later led the school board to table the discussion.
Brazeau came in as acting superintendent after the issue had been tabled and in recent weeks, the conversation reignited. Brazeau’s background work included meetings with principals Mike Bussard (high school) and Steve Bell (middle school) as well as forestry teacher Simon Babcock and cross-country coach Joe Fulton. A former school board member, Rick Wells, also provided input.
“Because we’re not impacting the cross-country course, the cross-country coach was able to support it,” Brazeau said. “Forestry is still not in support of doing it but the board moved ahead to authorize me to work with the city to take care of it.”
The first row of trees on the south side of Downing Forest — the count is 27 along with scrub brush — would need to come out during the sewer line installation because of heavy equipment access needs. However, the city offered to plant new trees in the ultimate effort to improve visuals in the vicinity of the cross-country course, which will not need to be moved as had been suggested in early versions of the project.
As such, Fulton no longer opposes the easement and added that Brazeau handled the situation very well.
“I felt relieved after talking to him that it wasn’t going to be as drastic as first proposed,” Fulton said. “There will be a transition period of course. I think this next fall, it’s going to make the cross-country course look a lot different at first.”
Babcock’s concerns have revolved around the first row of trees that will be removed and how the second row would be impacted with exposure to weathering.
You have free articles remaining.
“You know, I didn’t want it to happen and I know the forestry team didn’t want it either ... but what can I do?” Fulton said. “We talked about our concerns and I realized it’s really the only viable option for the city. We’ve made concessions many, many times before for our cross-country course and I just hope this is the last time.”
Fulton was happy to hear about concessions from the city, including chips and mulch that will go on the trails and that western red cedar will be planted between the pathway and the road.
Brazeau and Workman both mentioned that the replanting portion of the project will actually further enclose the cross-country course’s “tunnel.”
“The 27 trees that are cut down will be replaced with 8-foot trees to help enclose the tunnel again once they grow up,” Brazeau said. “There is a spot that currently exists in the tunnel where there used to be trees that were cut down many years ago. The city will extend the plantings to close the gap, so the tunnel will be re-established and extended.”
Workman envisions a project that will end up enhancing the trail. The number of trees to be replanted will exceed the number being taken out — he couldn’t say exactly how many because there are factors such as spacing requirements that need to be taken into consideration, plus those open stretches on both sides in the middle section will be closed in.
The city’s three options on the sewer line carried three very different cost estimates:
• The current plan to installation along the north side of Chapel Drive is estimated at $327,000 and would eliminate the use for the city’s pump station.
• Another option to move the line closer to the middle school, which would require manhole covers every 400 feet or at every turn along with a gravel access road was estimated at $443,000.
• A third option was to run the line south of Chapel Drive at an estimated cost of nearly $608,000.
Another part of the equation involves Benton County, which was approved to receive state transportation funds earmarked for improving Chapel Drive. Those plans include an intersection where it meets 19th Street, planted medians with turn lanes to the school entrance and bike lanes on both sides.
Unless the coronavirus pandemic changes timelines, Workman said two weeks ago that the city anticipated starting on the sewer line project this summer with the goal of getting it done before Sept. 1 when cross-country season begins competitions.
Benton County would then follow during the summer of 2021 and construct its new bike-pedestrian path over the top of where the sewer line is going in.
School board member Shelley Niemann mentioned that the projects will ultimately create a safe route to schools for children who live in the neighboring developments.
“The biggest piece was just trying to maintain the lowest cost to taxpayers,” Niemann said. “We have to consider that.”