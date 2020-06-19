School district responds to racial equity issue, board approves policy

The Philomath School District released a statement this week in response to the racial equity issue sweeping the nation that decries violence and racism while showing a commitment to offer compassion and resources for students, families and the community.
“The recent violent deaths of black people have brought out fear, grief, frustration and concern to members of our community,” the statement reads. “The Philomath School District condemns violence and racism and would like to offer support to our students and families, particularly our black families, who are experiencing trauma at this time. We are committed to learning and growing together as a community, and we stand with our families of color.”
The release of the statement occurred one day after the topic had been discussed at the June 15 Philomath School Board meeting. The Philomath School District’s equity team shared a presentation with the board and was asked to consider approval of a new board policy on educational equity.
The district’s equity team launched during the 2018-19 school year as a commitment to “an equitable district that fosters an inclusive and barrier-free environment dedicated to building a racially diverse, caring and equitable school community for students of each race and heritage.”
The team’s leadership includes Rebecca Chitkowski, a Philomath High assistant principal who participated in the meeting, along with Krista McGuyer, special programs administrator, and Denee Newton, AVID coordinator who works with special programs.
Before the school district’s equity team shared its presentation, however, school board member Karen Skinkis wanted to make sure that a conversation occurred about the possibility of the board collaborating on a statement of its own.
Citing a board policy, “Items of business not on the agenda may be discussed and acted upon if the majority of the board agrees to consider them.”
“I would ask that the board consider discussing this tonight and potentially issuing a statement addressing that (issue),” Skinkis said.
Grube seconded the motion and it would go to a vote, failing by a 3-2 count. Those voting nay felt that the issue was actually on the agenda already with the school district’s equity team scheduled to report to the board. Therefore, they believed adding a specific agenda item on the topic was an unnecessary step.
“I think it’s very important to listen and validate the feelings and experiences of our students and our community,” school board member Shelley Niemann said. “On our agenda already, however, we have discussion regarding showing the anti-racism statement that we signed on a partnership with other local area districts and organizations.
“We will be hearing from the equity team and looking to adopt an equity policy in addition to two policies that we already have regarding educational opportunity and nondiscrimination policy,” she added. “I don’t feel it’s necessary to add an additional item to the agenda.”
Board member Greg Gerding echoed those statements and Skinkis acknowledged the equity team’s report, but still felt that the need to offer a united front through “a solid statement from the school board.”
Board member Anton Grube suggested that the agenda item be added, but that it appear after the equity team report. “I am interested in learning more about what we’re already doing and if we can determine if this is needed or not at this time. ... My thinking is not fully knowing what’s in our packet, what the equity team is going to bring up.”
Chitkowski later took the board through a presentation that included “courageous conversation protocols,” various activities, action items and professional development.
Chitkowski told the board that the team as a work group had started to look through what she called the “equity lens,” which involves how the district plans to implement systems to make sure nobody is left behind.
The team had started to engage with local families and students of color before the pandemic restrictions interrupted everything. However, in recent days, that type of communication did occur.
“This past week, we did reach out to our black families just to say ‘I’m sorry that this is happening right now’ and part of our job is to reach out and see if there’s something we can do to help,” Chitkowski said.
Among the group’s other action items, Chitkowski said there is the hope of establishing a student equity team, something seen in other school districts.
School board member Jim Kildea expressed the desire to see more specific information in the future as listed action items evolve into goals and objectives or activities for the coming year.
Chitkowski later mentioned the regional approach to the release of a statement that was put together by the various district equity teams, an effort that has been in development since February.
On Thursday, school district leaders from around the region in collaboration with the NAACP's Corvallis/Albany branch, signed the proclamation to declare their dedication to racial equity in the communities they serve.
"Our mission is to confront, interrupt and dismantle systems of inequity that persist for our students, staff and families of color," the proclamation reads. "Our call to action is to identify and address the racial disparities and inequities that persist in schools."
The local NAACP president and various superintendents were a part of the event, including Philomath Superintendent, Buzz Brazeau. They all signed the proclamation outside of the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center at Oregon State University.
The proclamation outlines continued collaboration between the districts and community organizations, teaching critical race theory, professional development and identification of systemic inequities as some of the ways mid-valley schools can improve their pursuit of racial equity.
After each district head took turns signing the proclamation, the NAACP’s Harris led the group in singing "We Shall Overcome," an anthem of the civil rights movement.
The board welcomed the equity team to return to future school board meetings to provide any updates.
As far as the district putting out its own statement, Chitkowski said she would like to see that happen.
“I would like to see the district put out a support to our families of color in response to what’s going on right now,” Chitkowski said. “I think its absence is noted ... I feel like there’s no better change agent than the school. ... We need to support that we have that ability and I think starts with 'we see you' and 'we hear you.'”
The district and equity team followed up Tuesday by crafting a letter and posting it online (see letter attached to the online version of this story). Included within the letter was contact information for various resources, including local school counselors.
The board ended the discussion by adopting the proposed educational equity policy after a few language revisions had been made on a 5-0 vote.
In other news from the June 15 meeting:
• The board unanimously adopted a $37.7 million budget, which includes $20.8 million in the general fund. Finance Director Bill Mancuso shared a few details. There were no comments submitted during a public hearing.
• The board reviewed a city of Philomath proclamation “to recognize the value and celebrate the achievements of the Philomath High School graduating Class of 2020.”
• Dan Johnson, high school success coordinator, said he expects on-campus summer school to occur over a two-week period in August. PHS Principal Mike Bussard added that there are plans to offer driver’s education this summer.
• Brazeau reviewed a “return to school survey” that the district conducted with staff and parents. According to the results, 91% of staff trust the school’s judgment in putting safety measures in place when returning this fall. Out of 164 staff responses, 24% said they would not be comfortable wearing a mask if it was required. Among the parents, 95% of 446 responses said they would be comfortable sending their kids to school. On the topic of masks, parents said 65% would allow their child to wear a mask, 14% said they would not and 21% said they will keep their child home if face masks are required.
• The board approved a request from the Philomath Spring Break Trip Club to receive an exception to a new policy that makes it difficult to communicate with students and families. The group wanted to be able to continue to make announcements, hold lunch-time and after-school meetings and be allowed to talk to students and parents on proposed trips. The waiver request was granted on a 5-0 vote.
• Brazeau reviewed a draft plan for employees returning to work. Updates are expected based on the state and county's latest reopening guidelines.
• The board completed a required review and approved of Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Local Service Plan amendments.
• The board approved unanimously to extend an audit contract with Accuity LLC for five years. The district is pursuing a similar extension with Mid Columbia Bus. A contract with the student transportation company is set to expire this year.
• Mancuso during his finance report told the board that the district remains in a holding pattern when it comes to the state school fund. “We are expected to receive our first payment in July and it’s getting kind of close,” he said, adding that he hopes to see movement on that soon. He added that the state could be delaying the process while waiting to see if federal stimulus funds will be awarded.
• Brazeau said the city’s sewer line installation along Chapel Drive is in and work to “recapture” the area has already started.
• The board approved a consent agenda that included various personnel changes, including the resignations of swim coach Akrai Seiner and pool director Ludwig Avendano. Dawnelle Davis has been moved from attendance secretary to high school office manager. Jaclyn Hoffman was hired as an office manager at the middle school. Johnson was officially hired as the Philomath Academy principal. Kirsten Davis moves into a speech language pathologist position.
• The board met for 60 minutes in executive session prior to the regular meeting to discuss labor negotiations and staff employment issues.
