School district responds to racial equity issue, board approves policy

Board member Greg Gerding echoed those statements and Skinkis acknowledged the equity team’s report, but still felt that the need to offer a united front through “a solid statement from the school board.”

Board member Anton Grube suggested that the agenda item be added, but that it appear after the equity team report. “I am interested in learning more about what we’re already doing and if we can determine if this is needed or not at this time. ... My thinking is not fully knowing what’s in our packet, what the equity team is going to bring up.”

Chitkowski later took the board through a presentation that included “courageous conversation protocols,” various activities, action items and professional development.

Chitkowski told the board that the team as a work group had started to look through what she called the “equity lens,” which involves how the district plans to implement systems to make sure nobody is left behind.

The team had started to engage with local families and students of color before the pandemic restrictions interrupted everything. However, in recent days, that type of communication did occur.