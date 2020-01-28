School district's Measure 98 funds lead to CTE improvements, new programs

Career-technical education and establishing programs to support underserved students will take center stage in the coming months as the Philomath School District utilizes Measure 98 funding.

Approved by voters in November 2016, Measure 98’s first round allocation led to the creation of Philomath’s high school success coordinator position — a role filled by Dan Johnson.

Last year, a new infusion of money materialized for the fund as part of the Student Success Act. A corporate activity tax levied on businesses with sales of at least $1 million per year in Oregon feeds money into the education package.

The funds are targeted to specific areas.

“We developed a plan on how we’re going to use that money and it’s submitted to the state and at the end of the year, we have to tell them how we exactly spent that money,” business manager Bill Mancuso said.

This time around, the district has a budget of $169,740.

“We usually try to look for bigger projects and one of the ways to enhance opportunities for our students at both the middle school and the high school,” PHS Principal Mike Bussard told school board members at Monday night's meeting.