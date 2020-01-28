School district's Measure 98 funds lead to CTE improvements, new programs

Career-technical education and establishing programs to support underserved students will take center stage in the coming months as the Philomath School District utilizes Measure 98 funding.
Approved by voters in November 2016, Measure 98’s first round allocation led to the creation of Philomath’s high school success coordinator position — a role filled by Dan Johnson.
Last year, a new infusion of money materialized for the fund as part of the Student Success Act. A corporate activity tax levied on businesses with sales of at least $1 million per year in Oregon feeds money into the education package.
The funds are targeted to specific areas.
“We developed a plan on how we’re going to use that money and it’s submitted to the state and at the end of the year, we have to tell them how we exactly spent that money,” business manager Bill Mancuso said.
This time around, the district has a budget of $169,740.
“We usually try to look for bigger projects and one of the ways to enhance opportunities for our students at both the middle school and the high school,” PHS Principal Mike Bussard told school board members at Monday night's meeting.
The Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division program, commonly known as PHRED, will relocate to a new space to open up the manufacturing technology area. Bussard said the idea behind the project is “to increase our students’ knowledge from design to completion on more of a project-based learning (basis). ... We’re expanding upon our man tech into a new direction and part of that is enhancing the space.”
The changes will allow for more machine space and the housing of new 3D printers, for example, but also expand career and technical education learning. Electrical and ventilation upgrades are part of the project.
PHRED will move to a storage facility on the east side of the manufacturing technology building. Double doors, shelving and painting will all be part of that effort and there will be inside access to the manufacturing technology area so PHRED students can easily transport components on carts.
Those two efforts combined will cost an estimated $30,000.
A second project involves the creation of a temporary space in the PHS library for the establishment of an alternative school. A wall will be constructed that runs from the current computer lab to the teacher work area.
“One of the disadvantages we have is not having a true alternative school for those students — for whatever means — need a different path to completion to graduation,” Bussard said. “We’re looking at doing this at the high school for only a couple of years until a potential other space in the district is available to house a true alt school.”
The cost of the new wall, furniture and supplies was estimated at $18,000.
Bussard’s third plan in his presentation was to establish a summer bridge program to help struggling middle school students make a successful transition to high school.
“I ran a program like this at West Albany and it had tremendous success,” Bussard said, later saying it had a 76% success rate. “It’s academics here, it’s relationships here and it’s engagement here.”
The program would run Monday through Thursday from June 22-July 16 and employ three teachers and three instructional assistants. The staffing needs along with things like transportation for field trips puts the estimated cost at $23,000.
A career and technical education coordinator position is another idea to be paid for through the funding.
“The idea is to enhance our CTE opportunities for our students by securing internships, job shadowing, reaching out to the community to work with industry partners,” Bussard said, just scratching the service with everything involved.
The cost on the position was estimated as a $7,000 stipend or full-time equivalent addition.
Another position is the hiring of a skills coach for middle school students. Bussard said the job would be filled by Justin Marshall, who has been working as an instructional assistant in the special education department.
Marshall would be working individually with students that need development in areas such as social skills, academic support, relationships and mentorships while encouraging participation in the new bridge program.
The cost is estimated at $15,000 for the second semester, which started this week, or $30,000 per year.
The final project that Bussard detailed is to enhance the high school’s forestry department. Specifically, plans call for the construction of a new greenhouse with separate bids currently out for the building and the foundation. Located on the left side of a walking path that goes through that part of campus, it would replace old and inefficient existing structures.
Concrete slab, drainage, electrical and a basic irrigation system are all included and the total estimated cost comes in at $60,000.
Bussard listed it as a two-year project, although it could be done in one year if the funds hold out.
In total, the six projects add up to $137,100, which allows more than $30,000 of room for unexpected expenses.
The board approved of the Measure 98 projects on a unanimous 5-0 vote.
In other news from the Jan. 27 meeting:
• Superintendent Buzz Brazeau opened the meeting by reading a proclamation for School Board Recognition Month and distributed certificates to each member.
• Accuity LLC representatives told the board that its 2018-19 audit went "really well" but did identify one issue described as an “honest mistake” involving the business office not going before the board for resolutions as required by the state regarding certain budget corrections.
• The audit report showed the district’s total net position (assets minus liabilities) on June 30 of last year at $4.8 million and the general fund balance at $2.7 million, which falls in compliance with ending fund balance policy.
• During the public comments period, a longtime pool user congratulated the district on its reopening, expressed its importance to the community for things like swim lessons and had questions involving a new advisory committee and marketing plan.
• A Philomath High teacher during public comments and the Philomath Education Association’s representative during her report both spoke on the subject of the superintendent’s plan to eliminate trimesters and implement a more traditional two-semester schedule. (Separate story planned for later this week).
• Philomath Middle School Principal Steve Bell updated the board on a math curriculum review. The process had included input from various sources involving programs, focus on grades 6, 7 and 8 and identifying connections and gaps. Bell hopes to be able to provide a recommendation to the board by next month.
• Student body president Caleb Matthews reported on various activities, including plans to participate in the Feb. 15 Polar Plunge, which raises money for unified basketball and Special Olympics programs.
• Brazeau during his superintendent’s report talked about the formation of a new pool advisory committee, the need for a definition from the state regarding the Philomath pool’s “grandfathered” position and pool programs being implemented and reintroduced.
• Brazeau’s pool advisory committee list included himself, Facilities Director Joey DiGiovannangelo, school board member Anton Grube, pool supervisor Ludwig Avendano, community members and longtime users Carol Leach and Even Evensen, City Councilor David Low, Bussard and a Philomath Youth Activities Club representative.
• Brazeau reported nothing new regarding the ongoing issue with the Corvallis School District on a boundary realignment, saying that the process continues and could be lengthy in terms of scope with Linn, Benton and Polk counties all involved.
• The superintendent’s report also included an update on a survey to be distributed to the community through Cooperative Strategies, an organization that primarily assists school districts with the planning and financing of educational facilities. Brazeau said the survey would be sent out through the district’s “School Messenger” program and close prior to a community meeting that has been scheduled for Feb. 12.
• Brazeau announced that Philomath will received over 1,000 Chromebooks from the Salem Keizer School District, which plans to categorize them as surplus. Brazeau said the Chromebooks have life remaining in them, including the ability to use them for Smarter Balanced testing. A cost to the district would be purchasing at least 22 carts for use with the Chromebooks, which comes in at an estimated $26,000.
• The superintendent also went over recent problems with the district’s computer network, primarily servers that may need to be replaced at an approximate cost of $20,000.
• The board unanimously adopted a resolution to approve the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District’s Local Service Plan.
• Brazeau went over what are called “Division 22 standards” as established by the state. The district was in compliance in 50 of 52 categories. The two noncompliance issues involved the absence of a certified librarian in the district and outdated instructional materials per state timelines. Brazeau went over actions to be taken to correct those areas. The board unanimously approved the Division 22 assurances.
• The board adopted a budget preparation calendar, which leads up to possible adoption at the June 15 meeting. Budget Committee meetings are scheduled for May 11 and May 27, the second of those only if necessary.
• The board’s consent agenda approval included personnel changes, specifically the hiring of a pool lifeguard and custodian, and the resignations of three employees, including forestry instructional assistant Nakia Stafford. A search for a new forestry IA is underway, although Brazeau said they are not easy to find. Stafford started a new position recently with the Oregon Department of Forestry.