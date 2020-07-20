School district's Budget Committee needs volunteers

Return to homepage ×
The Philomath School District is accepting applications for three Budget Committee members.
Each term runs three years and to qualify, volunteers must live in the district, be a qualified voter of the district and not be an officer or employee of the district.
Candidate applications are available by visiting the district’s website (www.philomathsd.net) or from the district office (1620 Applegate St.).
The deadline for applications is noon on July 31. The school board will review applications and plans to appoint members at its Aug. 6 meeting.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
