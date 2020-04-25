School officials hoping for in-classroom instruction this summer

Once the Philomath School District is able to put the 2019-20 academic year in its rear-view mirror, officials hope to be able to bring back a degree of normalcy during the summer months.
Of course, a lot of that depends on what pandemic-related restrictions remain in place and for how long.
“Depending on our distancing guidelines and when things can open up, it would be our intent to run a traditional in-person summer school for elementary and then follow along the lines of virtual for middle school and high school,” Dan Johnson, who oversees special programs during the summer, told the Philomath School Board during its April 20 meeting.
“If that doesn’t happen, we are working diligently looking for ways to support our students in a very robust summer school that’s going to continue to enhance and develop skills and hopefully fill in any deficiencies in their learning,” he added.
Johnson said the latest estimate on a summer school start date would be sometime around June 26. The classes would run for four weeks, four days a week and four hours a day.
In past summers, certain grade levels typically have a focus in certain areas. For example, the youngest students continue to work on essential skills such as reading that they need to move forward. Middle schoolers tend to focus more on math and science. High school students typically go to summer school for purposes of credit recovery.
“We’re really looking at getting that in place as quickly as we can,” Johnson said about the program’s direction. “If it’s virtual, we’ll have to see what needs the community would have again with technology and the like.”
Whatever direction the path takes in the coming weeks, Johnson said the district is prepared whether it’s a traditional approach, working in small groups or completely online.
“I’m sure students would like to get back in and get back to what we would consider normal but if not, we’re going to have a program that we as a district can be proud of and know that we are going to serve our students at the highest level we possibly can,” Johnson said.
Among the other discussions at the meeting, the status of Philomath’s school buses came up. On the topic of the school district’s finances, Bill Mancuso told the board that he expects no adjustments to occur regarding the final State School Fund payment for this academic year, saying that the Oregon Department of Education has expressed confidence that the money will be fine.
“But they don’t know what’s going to happen until they get their next economic forecast and they’re not looking to that until about May 20,” Mancuso, the district’s finance director, said. “So unfortuantely, I’m not going to have any clear answers to you until late May, early June on what they’re thinking for any changes to this year or next year.”
Although he believes this year’s final payment will be fine, Mancuso believes there would be some adjustments to next year’s payouts.
“We just don’t know what they’re going to be yet,” he said.
In other news from the April 20 meeting:
• The administrative team provided updates to the board on distance learning (see separate story for reports from each principal and Kings Valley Charter School).
• Buzz Brazeau, school superintendent, and Mike Bussard, high school principal, said the current plan is to hold a traditional graduation ceremony at Clemens Field on a Saturday in June (see editor’s column for details).
• Johnson, high school success coordinator, updated the board on the process to establish an on-campus alternative school. An application to the Oregon Department of Education will be submitted next month. The board plans to meet for a work session in early May to discuss the matter.
• The results of a long-range facilities plan from Cooperative Strategies, a planning consultant, were scheduled to be shared with the board in April, but has been pushed back to May, although a definitive date has not yet been determined.
• The board approved a consent agenda that included March 30 meeting minutes and last month’s list of bills.
• Prior to the regular meeting, the school board met for 35 minutes in executive session for the purpose of discussing labor negotiations.
• The regular meeting began 12 minutes past the scheduled start time because of technical difficulties with Zoom and sharing the video on Facebook.
• Brazeau said he plans to host a Facebook Live “town hall meeting” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. The superintendent provides updates for the community and answers questions. To watch or participate, go to www.facebook.com/PhilomathSchools.
