School officials hoping for in-classroom instruction this summer

“We’re really looking at getting that in place as quickly as we can,” Johnson said about the program’s direction. “If it’s virtual, we’ll have to see what needs the community would have again with technology and the like.”

Whatever direction the path takes in the coming weeks, Johnson said the district is prepared whether it’s a traditional approach, working in small groups or completely online.

“I’m sure students would like to get back in and get back to what we would consider normal but if not, we’re going to have a program that we as a district can be proud of and know that we are going to serve our students at the highest level we possibly can,” Johnson said.

Among the other discussions at the meeting, the status of Philomath’s school buses came up. On the topic of the school district’s finances, Bill Mancuso told the board that he expects no adjustments to occur regarding the final State School Fund payment for this academic year, saying that the Oregon Department of Education has expressed confidence that the money will be fine.