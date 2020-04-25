School's principals report encouraging start to distance learning

Realizing the challenges of trying to teach a young student how to read through an electronic device, Clemens Primary School quickly determined that it would need to implement a packet program.
As a result, parents take a trip through the CPS parking lot each Friday to pick up a packet while dropping off completed work from the preceding week.
“We’ve had two rotations of a packet distribution on Fridays where members of the staff space out in the parking lot and people drive through, we hand them their packet and we say hi to the kids,” said Clemens Primary School Principal Abby Couture, quickly adding that seeing those faces represents the highlight of the teachers’ week. “Fridays have become now our very favorite day.”
Nothing beats a few minutes face-to-face but despite the packet program, the teachers and students still interact through online applications.
“The kids are interacting with their teachers in a variety of different ways,” said Couture, who listed Facebook, Google Classroom and Zoom as some of the tools utilized. “People are branching out and learning new forms of technology, which has proven challenging yet exciting at the same time.”
On the packets that go back to the school, the district has a procedure in place in an effort to keep educators safe during this virus pandemic.
“We have separate people handling that so we’re not spreading any germs and we put the packets that we’ve collected into a box and we quarantine them in the library for 72 hours before the teachers can look through them,” Couture said.
Couture said that so far, an average of 10 packets per week don’t get picked up, but there are alternate ways to get those out to the families.
A similar process has been occurring at the elementary school with materials distributed near the front entrance. At Blodgett, families can pick up their packets out of boxes that are placed in the gym.
Susan Halliday, principal for both elementary schools at Philomath and Blodgett, estimated the participation rate at about 98% with only eight students that haven’t been reached.
“We’re following up on some of those because there are at least two that we believe are with other relatives in other cities and states,” Halliday said. “But we’re trying to connect the dots with those last eight to make sure that we have connectivity with them.”
Interestingly, Philomath Elementary’s third graders have figured out a way to have recess through Google Handout.
“They do it for their kids at recess time each day so that two classes can meld together,” Halliday said. “What we found is the students are very happy to see their teachers but they’re also so, so happy to see each other because they don’t get the chance right now. For them to be able to interact with their peer group, we found has been worth its weight in gold to be able to have that happen.”
Principal Steve Bell at the middle school reported a very high response rate to distance learning — at least as of the previous week.
“We only had one student out of our total population that didn’t respond back to a teacher,” said Bell, referring to methods of parent and student contact that included phone calls, emails or texts. “A house visit was done and a work packet was dropped off at that house. So we felt pretty good that at least everyone had been connected at one time.”
Bell said it’s important to keep in mind those households with multiple students because excessive online interactions can become overwhelming for families.
“Our awareness of that is high and so we’re trying to be real, real conscientious of simplifying a little bit, scaling back a little bit and pick things up where needed,” Bell said. “Our main goal at this point was really to make those connections, having them be involved, being a consistent presence in their life and working that way and that’s going very, very well.”
At the high school, Principal Mike Bussard had encouraging news on the response from students.
“All of our students have been contacted by homeroom teachers and now obviously with all of the classes that they have been involved in,” Bussard said, who followed with impressive participation statistics. “We’ve only had a very small handful of students that have not logged in.”
For the most part, the high school had completed forecasting for the 2020-21 academic year. For those lacking in that area, counselors have been reaching out to those individuals. This fall’s freshmen, meanwhile, won’t be able to participate in a traditional type of orientation.
“We are planning and rolling out a virtual freshman orientation that will happen — as of right now, it looks like it will be Tuesday, May 4,” Bussard said. “That will hopefully give that eighth-grade group a welcoming and they’ll be able to select their electives.”
Jamon Ellingson, Kings Valley Charter School’s executive director, said a connection was made between the small rural K-12 school with every family.
“We’re getting good feedback from families,” Ellingson said. “We’ve had comments that some are overwhelmed, some are wanting more.”
Ellingson took a moment to express appreciation to the school district, including superintendent Buzz Brazeau, for including KVCS in its meetings.
“It’s been really nice to share resources and use you guys as a sounding board and sharing ideas,” Ellingson said. “This has been a great partnership.”
Krista McGuyer, the district’s special programs administrator, also provided insight on the process to deliver services to students that have individualized education programs (IEPs) in place.
“We’re really being responsive to families and how can we partner with families to be able to continue to address both the general education and also their individualized needs,” McGuyer said. “Right now, we’re working hard on continuing those connections with families to support our students.”
Based on numbers shared by each principal, it appears 450 or so Chromebooks have been checked out to students — 100-plus each at the elementary schools, middle school and high school, 39 at Clemens Primary and 50 at Kings Valley.
Principals didn’t report too many problems with internet connectivity. Trying to access distance learning applications has been difficult for some households with outdated devices. In those situations, Chromebooks have gone out to help those families.
“I’m glad those families are coming around and asking because right now we have the capability,” Bell said. “We’re still doing pretty well on our numbers (of available Chromebooks) ... we won’t have enough for every single student but we still have plenty to check out if they’re interested.”
Each principal lauded the efforts of their staff members with the implementation of distance learning strategies.
“I’m super proud of our staff. It’s pretty amazing to drop everything, switch gears and turn around and implement a distance learning program,” Couture said.
Halliday said she’s seen a great effort from the K-5 teachers.
“We’ve got a strong commitment of everybody involved — some from school, some periodically at the school and the teachers are just knocking it out of the park,” Halliday said.
Bell said he’s proud of how his staff has worked together.
“When we have staff meetings, someone will have a question and two or three people have an answer, provide them with a Google document or a picture of what they need to do and that makes me proud being the principal of a school that has staff working so well together in these trying times,” Bell said.
Bussard said his staff has risen to the occasion when it comes to the distance learning roll-out.
“They’ve just done a tremendous job of not only communicating with students, but with each other and with administration,” Bussard said, who also gave a shout-out to Rob Singleton, the school’s technology director, for his work.
Ellingson had thank-yous to deliver to his staff.
“They have just worked their tails off to make this happen,” Ellingson said. “It’s a lot of work but we’re getting it done and I just wanted to say how much I appreciate their hard work.”
