School's principals report encouraging start to distance learning

“We have separate people handling that so we’re not spreading any germs and we put the packets that we’ve collected into a box and we quarantine them in the library for 72 hours before the teachers can look through them,” Couture said.

Couture said that so far, an average of 10 packets per week don’t get picked up, but there are alternate ways to get those out to the families.

A similar process has been occurring at the elementary school with materials distributed near the front entrance. At Blodgett, families can pick up their packets out of boxes that are placed in the gym.

Susan Halliday, principal for both elementary schools at Philomath and Blodgett, estimated the participation rate at about 98% with only eight students that haven’t been reached.

“We’re following up on some of those because there are at least two that we believe are with other relatives in other cities and states,” Halliday said. “But we’re trying to connect the dots with those last eight to make sure that we have connectivity with them.”

Interestingly, Philomath Elementary’s third graders have figured out a way to have recess through Google Handout.