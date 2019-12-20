Scout Lodge debt free 11 years after construction

That was the primary theme of the get-together — recognizing the efforts of the board members. In addition to Mayer, five others still active on the board have been involved since the very beginning — chairman Dennis Johanson, vice president Jeff Fuller, secretary Gail Mayer, Dale Doig and Craig Fox.

“I think what’s important is (to recognize) what can happen when there’s a vision and you see the vision through to the end,” Mayer said. “And even though we’re not at the end, we’re at the end of that first phase and I think that says something for the board.”

Mayer also singled out the efforts of treasurer Matt Bierek, Shirley Martini and Ken and Carol Stueve.

“When we were at the point when we were losing a little bit of enthusiasm, they came on board and shot us with some enthusiasm with the Heart to Heart and some of the other things,” Mayer said about the Stueves. “They brought ideas that we really were struggling to think of. To get to this point, without those new endeavors, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Construction on the lodge occurred in 2008 after more than $3 million had been raised.