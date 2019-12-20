Scout Lodge debt free 11 years after construction

Standing at the head of a long table situated near the fireplace in the Philomath Scout Lodge, Bill Mayer got right to the point for a special board gathering on a rainy Thursday afternoon.
“The Scout Lodge has no debt.”
It’s been nearly 20 years since the original vision had been established of finding a few acres where local Scout troops could meet and store equipment.
“As the project grew over the first couple two or three years, we realized we wanted to make it a youth lodge and the vision started growing,” Mayer said.
A property search led organizers to Lakeside Industrial Park where an opportunity for a larger purchase presented itself.
“When we moved forward with that, we realized it was going to be a lot bigger project than what we originally thought and that’s when the whole community lodge idea came across,” Mayer said. “We wanted to call it the Philomath Scout Lodge so it was able to be used by all scouts — Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, as well as youth groups.”
The 11,000-square-foot lodge sits on property that encompasses 58 acres of wetlands and natural habitat within the Philomath city limits.
“None of us, including myself, would’ve ever imagined we’d be sitting in this place,” Mayer told the board. “I know we never also imagined it would take us almost 20 years but that says something to our group.”
That was the primary theme of the get-together — recognizing the efforts of the board members. In addition to Mayer, five others still active on the board have been involved since the very beginning — chairman Dennis Johanson, vice president Jeff Fuller, secretary Gail Mayer, Dale Doig and Craig Fox.
“I think what’s important is (to recognize) what can happen when there’s a vision and you see the vision through to the end,” Mayer said. “And even though we’re not at the end, we’re at the end of that first phase and I think that says something for the board.”
Mayer also singled out the efforts of treasurer Matt Bierek, Shirley Martini and Ken and Carol Stueve.
“When we were at the point when we were losing a little bit of enthusiasm, they came on board and shot us with some enthusiasm with the Heart to Heart and some of the other things,” Mayer said about the Stueves. “They brought ideas that we really were struggling to think of. To get to this point, without those new endeavors, we wouldn’t be here today.”
Construction on the lodge occurred in 2008 after more than $3 million had been raised.
Mayer toted one of those oversized checks to the meeting in the amount of $65,533.73. That was the final payoff on a loan that covered consolidated construction costs and various other needs. An anonymous donor led to the debt being paid in full. Now, the board only has month-to-month expenses to worry about in addition to any future improvement projects.
“We actually thought it may be another couple two or three years but the lodge has grown in a lot of ways,” Mayer said. “One of our goals has always been to make the lodge affordable or free to the youth.
"We just did an analysis since we’ve opened and 45% of the use of this lodge is either for free or severely discounted to nonprofits and that’s quite an accomplishment to keep this type of a building going and operating and to keep it in the quality of shape it is and then always looking at how you can make improvements so you can have a nice facility into the future.”
Mayer said the lodge is heavily used while calling it a community gathering place.
“We have people from all over the country come here for weddings and different events, lectures, OSU events,” he said. “This has become a destination spot for people to come to Philomath for social events and other things to do.”
Projects on the horizon include an effort to improve the lodge’s acoustics as well as a major redesign of its Veterans Memorial. The lodge hosts a veterans recognition event each November and makes space available on the first Wednesday each month for any veterans who need to talk with a Benton County veterans officer.
The Scout Lodge plans to host a free community open house sometime this spring.
Mayer hopes to attract new volunteers to help with those projects and guide the organization into the future. The two youngest serving on the board now are Chloe Chambers and John Mayer. (For information, go to the organization's website at www.philomathscoutlodge.com).