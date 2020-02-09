Shining Stars finish runner-up in division at Stayton competition

Philomath High School’s Shining Stars dance team placed runner-up in its division in a competition Saturday at Stayton, coach Lori Haslam reported.
One of five schools in the 1A-4A division, Philomath came in with a score of 73.15. Valley Catholic took first place with a 78.60 score. Behind the Shining Stars were Gladstone in third (72.70), Marshfield in fourth (72.27) and Grant Union in fifth (57.97).
You have free articles remaining.
In the competition’s drill-down, senior Hollyn Kampfer placed in the top 10.
It was the second event for the Shining Stars of the “state season” — a stretch of about a month-and-a-half that leads up to the OSAA dance and drill championships in March.
Philomath had finished second behind Stayton in its own competition on Feb. 1. The Shining Stars, performing their routine, “The Climb,” received a score from judges of 77.70 in the home gym.
Philomath will compete March 7 at the Thurston Dance Competition in Springfield.