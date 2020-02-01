Shining Stars show off dance skills at home competition

Kampfer finished just outside of those top eight but among the top 10.

“You get to dance with your teammates and all of your other friends,” Kampfer said. “I ended up being in the same group as one of my really good friends and so it was hard competing against her. When she didn’t make it, you still help them out. It’s a good environment to be in.”

Philomath High’s Shining Stars are competing in the dance and drill division for the second straight year. The team had formerly participated in the show division. Dance is pretty much a year-round commitment with competitions in the fall. The PHS event represented the beginning of the second half of the season that leads up to state in March.

“We competed four routines in the fall,” McMullen said. “For state, we learn one longer routine — it’s about 4 minutes — and we’re going to compete in that one throughout the season.”

Philomath’s dancers were one of two 1A-4A teams to compete in the same division at Saturday’s home event. Stayton was the winner but Philomath was excited about the level at which they performed.