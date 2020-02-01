Shining Stars show off dance skills at home competition

Philomath High Shining Stars senior co-captains Jordyn McMullen, Hollyn Kampfer and Aubrey Casey are in the stretch run of their high school dance careers with a season that culminates in March with the state championships.
Although dance has been a constant during their high school years, each of the three took very different paths.
“I’ve been dancing since I was 2,” Kampfer said following Saturday’s Dancing With the Stars competition in the PHS gym. “I didn’t dance for a couple of years in middle school but Jordyn talked me back into it my freshman year.”
McMullen didn’t grow up with dance like some of her teammates and only got into it during late middle school.
“We moved here at the beginning of the eighth grade and my dad said I had to do a camp,” McMullen said. “I decided to do the little dance kids’ camp that we actually host every year and that’s how I got involved. Then I came back and tried out the next year.”
Casey ended up falling in love with dancing after a friend nudged her to go to a class.
“I grew up on the East Coast and there, a big part of my life was soccer and all these things,” Casey said. ‘And then, one of my friends — I was like 4, I believe — she talked me into taking a ballet class with her and then my love for dance just blew up from there. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
The three captains are joined by Meg Loyd and Natasha Leman out of the senior class. In all, the squad has 16 team members under head coach Lori Haslam.
The team’s five seniors all participated in the annual
Dance Drill Coaches Association All-State competition on Jan. 19 at Reynolds High School in Troutdale. Casey, Kampfer and McMullen all made it through the first tryout, which involved learning a one-minute jazz section. Hip hop and contemporary dance sections followed and ended with all three genres together.
Only 11 dancers made the first cut and three were wearing Philomath’s colors. Casey and McMullen were two of eight dancers statewide in the 1A-4A division to earn all-star recognition.
McMullen found a competitive environment at the all-state event, yet the dancers do support one another.
“It was really stressful and challenging but I think once I got really competitive and got in the zone, it went really well for me,” McMullen said. “I made a lot of friends there and a cool part of it was being friendly but also competitive between the people you’re up against.”
Casey strives in high-energy environments.
“For me, I’m really good under pressure, so I kind of liked that experience of having all of the pressure and anxiety around,” she said. “I just focused more on the fun of it than the competition and I think that actually went really for me.”
Kampfer finished just outside of those top eight but among the top 10.
“You get to dance with your teammates and all of your other friends,” Kampfer said. “I ended up being in the same group as one of my really good friends and so it was hard competing against her. When she didn’t make it, you still help them out. It’s a good environment to be in.”
Philomath High’s Shining Stars are competing in the dance and drill division for the second straight year. The team had formerly participated in the show division. Dance is pretty much a year-round commitment with competitions in the fall. The PHS event represented the beginning of the second half of the season that leads up to state in March.
“We competed four routines in the fall,” McMullen said. “For state, we learn one longer routine — it’s about 4 minutes — and we’re going to compete in that one throughout the season.”
Philomath’s dancers were one of two 1A-4A teams to compete in the same division at Saturday’s home event. Stayton was the winner but Philomath was excited about the level at which they performed.
“This is the first of our state season ... it completely starts over with a new set of categories and things like that,” Casey said. “Based on how we just did here, I think it’s going to be an exceptional season for us. I think we have a good shot.”
Stayton, by the way, is a dance program powerhouse with several state titles to its credit, including last year. Four Eagles took four of the eight spots on the 1A-4A all-state team.
The dancers will continue to work hard leading up to state, which this year falls on March 20-21 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Casey said. “We have the first part of routine, which we performed here like really clean, really down, but we have to go through the next 3-ish minutes. We have all that learned, we just have to clean it and get it to where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready for state.”
Clackamas, who won the Show Division over West Linn and Parkrose, was named the dance competition’s grand champion. In addition to the 1A-4A division, dance and drill also included single teams in 6A and 5A.
At the middle school level, Sweet Home won the school division while the Albany Gems took first among the club teams. The day also included exhibitions by Philomath’s Pure Energy (elementary school-level team) and Western Oregon University, a group that features Philomath High alum Kayley Kildea as a coach.