Siletz grants benefit local organizations

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed more than $206,000 to 68 organizations for the second quarter, including several to local groups.
In response to the hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic, the tribe awarded 31 one-time food security awards. Locally, Philomath Community Gleaners and Coastal Range Food Bank in Blodgett each received $2,000 to be used toward the purchase of food. The Alsea Valley Gleaners was awarded $1,000.
“Given the social and economic challenges our families and communities face at this time, the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund prioritized the needs of helping people and organizations meet these challenges over other types of requests,” Denise Garrett, Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund board secretary, wrote in a letter to food bank recipients.
The food security grants were awarded without any applications required.
Among the various grants, Clemens Primary School received $617.40 to pay for books to take home for children attending the school’s kindergarten orientation program.
The Alsea Valley Gleaners received two separate grants — $2,500 is to help pay for food for the community food pantry and costs associated with food and firewood delivery and another $3,443 helps pay for food storage supplies, emergency and first aid kits, and CPR and first aid training.
The tribe makes contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measure to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. One award of $9,600 even went to Boulder, Colorado, to go toward a Native American Rights Fund that helps pay for a native law clerk position.
In related news, Kings Valley Charter School has a new security camera system up and running on its rural campus. KVCS received $3,048 from the Siletz fund in May 2019 to help pay for the project.
The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14 million since its inception in 2001.
