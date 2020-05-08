Siletz grants benefit local organizations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed more than $206,000 to 68 organizations for the second quarter, including several to local groups.

In response to the hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic, the tribe awarded 31 one-time food security awards. Locally, Philomath Community Gleaners and Coastal Range Food Bank in Blodgett each received $2,000 to be used toward the purchase of food. The Alsea Valley Gleaners was awarded $1,000.

“Given the social and economic challenges our families and communities face at this time, the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund prioritized the needs of helping people and organizations meet these challenges over other types of requests,” Denise Garrett, Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund board secretary, wrote in a letter to food bank recipients.

The food security grants were awarded without any applications required.

Among the various grants, Clemens Primary School received $617.40 to pay for books to take home for children attending the school’s kindergarten orientation program.