Siletz traditions to come alive for group of Philomath youth this summer

Sarah Woosley, PYAC associate director, sees a great opportunity for the local organization to develop a relationship with the Siletz while building cultural competency with the youth in their programs.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with the tribe and learning more about what’s the best way we can do that and bringing a group of kids over to see their culture,” Woosley said Friday night after the event. “I just think it will be a really valuable, new experience.”

Delores Pigsley, Tribal Council chair who emceed the program, believes in the importance of educating young people about the Siletz.

“We hold cultural activities as one of our highest priorities with kids,” Pigsley said. “It’s important to be sensitive to know the history and why it’s important to natives to carry on the customs and traditions.”

PYAC’s “Fun in the Sun” summer program, which includes children from as young as kindergarten all the way up to age 12, will probably involve 40 to 50 kids, Woosley estimated.

Speaking Friday night on behalf of PYAC, Niemann mentioned the long relationship between Philomath and the Siletz through various events, including serving as the grand marshal of last summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo parade.