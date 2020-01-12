Sit-down coffee shop opens on Main Street in Philomath

Holly raised her kids and then took care of her mother. After she passed away, the idea of running a business again took hold.

“I started in over four years ago looking for a location here in Philomath to open a storefront that had all these rustic home decor things,” she said. “And over those four years, just one thing after the other kept falling through from leasing to buying to trying to build something.”

In the meantime, her daughter, Brierre, earned a business degree from Oregon State University, graduating in June 2019.

“She was like, ‘Mom, I need a job so let’s go into something together,’” Holly said. “So we started looking for something.”

Brierre had worked at McGrath’s Fish House in Corvallis through college and enjoyed interacting with the public. Some sort of work in the public service industry seemed like it could be a good fit.

“I worked as a legal assistant for a while and I didn’t like the office job and I liked the customer service aspect of it when I was a waitress, so I kind of fell into that,” Brierre said.

The mother-daughter team didn’t have an easy time finding space in Philomath, however, a continuation of the struggles that Holly had gone through earlier on.