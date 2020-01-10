Sixth grader wins 30th annual Geography Bee at middle school

On his first question of the morning, 12-year-old Levi Storch admits that he was “completely guessing” when he needed to come up with an answer about the Great Dismal Swamp.

Social studies teacher Rachael Dawes asked Storch about the location of the large swamp, which stretches from Virginia into a neighboring state. Border states include West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee — so he had a 1-in-5 shot at getting it right.

Storch, a sixth grader, correctly answered North Carolina and went on to win Friday morning’s 30th annual Philomath Middle School Geography Bee after out-dueling seventh grader Seth Wood in the championship round.

“I was nervous behind the black curtain,” Storch said in reference to the area where the finalists wait to be introduced. “But once you get out there, you can’t really see anyone. But yes, I was nervous.”

The eight finalists sit in desks in the school’s gymnasium while facing the student-filled bleachers. The gym lights are turned off and the students compete with special lighting coming at them from both sides. Judges sit at a table in front them with only a table lamp illuminating their faces.