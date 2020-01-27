Stars align for local nonprofit to receive valuable walk-in cooler

Standing in the middle of a huge Thompson Timber warehouse on a pleasant Thursday afternoon a couple of weeks ago, Philomath Community Services board president Jean Goul and treasurer David Low could only smile after a forklift had maneuvered the latest load of parts into a corner.
The stars had aligned for the local nonprofit organization as a new business, the city and an established timber company joined forces to serve as the latest example of the generosity folks often see in the “City of Volunteers.”
Taking over the former Nectar Creek building on the west end of Philomath, Heritage Natural Finishes owner Autumn Peterson discovered a large walk-in cooler that she would have no use for in the wood-finishing business.
But instead of just putting the unit up for sale — Goul said the worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $25,000 — she ultimately decided to donate the cooler to Philomath Community Services following a suggestion from City Manager Chris Workman.
“We hemmed and hawed about it because we weren’t sure where we were going to put it,” Goul said. “Do we put it in storage? We can’t fit it right now, we don’t have any room, so we didn’t know where it was going to go.”
Peterson got to the point in early January that she needed an answer and PCS responded with a yes.
“She is so excited about being here in the community but the biggest thing is the partnership,” Low said. “The connection between her needs and our needs and the city and making the connection with us to store it at Thompson Timber ... we’ve got two local businesses supporting a very needed nonprofit and working with city government. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Public Works staff loaded and unloaded the walk-in cooler’s components along with a Thompson Timber employee.
“It’s city crew that’s helping to move the stuff here with the city trailer,” Goul said. “Thompson Timber is going to help us store it for two to three months and they’re helping us load and unload and it’s just been awesome. The weather’s even cooperating. ... It’s just been an ideal situation.”
Goul said the refrigeration unit measures 12-by-15 feet. The PCS board of directors plans to talk about where to install its newest addition.
“We could have it outside but we’d first have to prepare the spot, have a concrete pad and assemble it,” Goul said. “That alone is going to be about $7,000, so we’re going to have to use some grant money.”
If the unit is outside, a cover would also be needed to protect it from the elements. But Goul said it’s all doable.
“We understand, too, that the cooler can possibly be converted into a freezer,” Low said. “That is good because for the Gleaners and the Food Bank, both coolers and freezers are very important and the more capacity we have, the more we can store and the more clients we can serve.”
Goul mentioned extending the life of fruits and vegetables that are often ripe by the time they bring them in. A variety of other food, including meat, could also stick around longer.
“If we can refrigerate, that’s even expanding the life of the bread that can go out to the food bank and other community agencies like Community Outreach and the other gleaning groups,” Goul said. “So it’s a very big thing.”
Besides the Gleaners and the Food Bank, PCS also serves as the umbrella organization for June’s Kids Kloset, Holiday Cheer and Lupe’s Community Garden.
Low lauded the addition of Peterson’s business to Philomath not only as a PCS board member, but also from the point of view of a city councilor.
“We’re always looking at new businesses coming in and job prospects and the right kind of business and we were really disappointed when Nectar Creek went out of business,” Low said. “To have a new business come in and take over that building was great but finding Autumn and her background and what she’s been doing, especially focusing on timber and wood products, it’s perfect for this area.”
Thompson Timber owner Jake Thompson stepped right in to help.
“I’m just so pleased with the Philomath community spirit of volunteering and offering things,” she said while looking around the warehouse. “This space is just awesome. In fact, they kept it wrapped so in case they need to move it in here, it can easily be moved by the forklift.”
Added Low, “It really gives us valuable time to decide without the pressure of making an off-the-cuff decision is the best.”