Stars align for local nonprofit to receive valuable walk-in cooler

“She is so excited about being here in the community but the biggest thing is the partnership,” Low said. “The connection between her needs and our needs and the city and making the connection with us to store it at Thompson Timber ... we’ve got two local businesses supporting a very needed nonprofit and working with city government. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Public Works staff loaded and unloaded the walk-in cooler’s components along with a Thompson Timber employee.

“It’s city crew that’s helping to move the stuff here with the city trailer,” Goul said. “Thompson Timber is going to help us store it for two to three months and they’re helping us load and unload and it’s just been awesome. The weather’s even cooperating. ... It’s just been an ideal situation.”

Goul said the refrigeration unit measures 12-by-15 feet. The PCS board of directors plans to talk about where to install its newest addition.

“We could have it outside but we’d first have to prepare the spot, have a concrete pad and assemble it,” Goul said. “That alone is going to be about $7,000, so we’re going to have to use some grant money.”

If the unit is outside, a cover would also be needed to protect it from the elements. But Goul said it’s all doable.