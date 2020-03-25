State reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including six in the mid-valley, bringing the tally of Oregonians who have tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus to 266.
Two fatalities also were announced, one in Clackamas County and one in Marion, bringing the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 10.
Five new cases were reported in Linn County, raising the county’s total to 25 patients and one death from the disease. Most of those diagnosed with the respiratory illness have been residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, including the patient who died.
Benton County now has six residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials reported on Wednesday morning.
The latest patient is a woman in her 30s who is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes the disease through her job as a health care worker. She has not been hospitalized.
Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after Benton County health officials announced a fifth COVID-19 patient, another female health care worker.
The first two cases, announced on March 13, involved county residents who contracted the disease while visiting relatives in Washington state, where they have remained ever since. The county’s other four cases are being treated in Benton County.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.