State: Social distancing in Oregon is working

The Oregon Health Authority reported 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and the state's 19th death from the illness but noted that the social distancing measures set in place by Gov. Kate Brown seem to be slowing the spread.

"Updated projections from health researchers show that there is 'strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmissions' according to the latest models," a statement from OHA read.

Current social distancing measures, OHA said, could reduce transmissions by 50% to 70% if maintained into early May.

The 47 new cases announced on Wednesday are located across 11 counties. No new cases were reported in Linn County, leaving its total at 37 with two deaths and 775 people who have tested negative. Benton County added one new case, bringing its total to 13 with one death and 350 people testing negative.

Statewide, as of April 1, 14,868 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 736 testing positive and 14,132 testing negative.

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive on March 27 in Multnomah County died on March 29, OHA reported Tuesday. She had underlying conditions.

"If Oregonians can maintain current social distancing efforts," the statement reads," and the projections hold true, the state could meet the likely demand for hospital beds under current strategies."