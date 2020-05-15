State's crowd restrictions lead to Frolic & Rodeo's cancellation

The rodeo arena will remain silent this summer.
In the latest cancellation related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo board on Thursday night felt it had no choice but to cancel this summer’s celebration.
Gov. Kate Brown announced earlier this month that gatherings of more than 25 people are off limits through the end of September.
“At this point, there’s no option unless we just think some miracle’s going to happen,” board vice president KC Pyle said during the board meeting. “There’s no point trying to fight this.”
Board president Darrell Hinchberger added, “I don’t think it’s really our decision. The decision’s been made for us.”
Leanna Buck, who chairs the rodeo committee, said rodeos are being canceled all over the region, including at Cottage Grove on the same weekend.
The Frolic has been an annual part of the community since 1953. The rodeo was established in 1983 and this will be the first year it won’t be held.
“I don’t think there is an option right now, that’s my opinion,” Pyle said. “If you go by the letter of the law, we can’t vote to let it happen.”
The Northwest Professional Rodeo Association’s online calendar is filled with postponements and cancellations in what will certainly be an uneventful summer for competitors and fans.
At last year’s rodeo, 5,526 tickets were sold for the three evening rodeo performances, including a sellout on the Saturday night and 30 tickets shy of a sellout on the Friday night. The rodeo featured 191 competitors with a total purse payout of $30,723.
The Frolic & Rodeo depends heavily on sponsors but with the virus restrictions, many businesses and organizations have experienced financial challenges.
Said Chris Workman, who sits on the board, “The sponsors take care of us every year and it’s our turn to take care of them.”
The Frolic & Rodeo is planning to go on with the fireworks show, which has traditionally taken place after the Friday night rodeo performance. The board still needs to finalize the size of the fireworks display with questions to be answered on the sponsorship component. It’s possible that it will be expanded with the availability of extra fireworks because of other shows in the immediate area getting canceled.
“If it’s the only thing we’re going to do, let’s put some effort into it and make it outstanding for our local people,” Hinchberger said.
Workman said the fireworks show would be live-streamed on Facebook. The board appeared to shy away from promoting some sort of on-site viewing with concerns that a large gathering could lead to a violation of the state-established restrictions.
The board also talked about putting together a post-production video that would be used as a promotional tool on the organization’s website and social media accounts. Workman said the video would feature the fireworks show with voiceovers from various individuals connected to the rodeo, including sponsors.
An idea that had come out of the board’s discussions was the possibility of offering some level of Frolic-related events — perhaps a “reverse parade” with people looking at floats at the rodeo grounds as they drive by in their cars or maybe a smaller version of a cornhole tournament, which debuted as an event last summer.
Pyle said that although he liked the concept, the Frolic should probably just stick by the rules with a complete cancellation. Workman, who heads up the events committee, added that he’s leery about holding any events that might lead to issues involving large gatherings.
“I think we lose the luster if we’re not doing the rodeo and not doing the other events,” Workman added, “and it may be more work than what it’s worth.”
Pyle also said during the meeting that the Philomath Brew & Wine Fest does not seem like it can be a possibility. The event, which debuted in 2019, serves as a fundraiser for rodeo grounds improvements and was scheduled this summer for Aug. 22.
Pyle said a virtual brewfest of some type may be in the works in conjunction with other organizations to help benefit local breweries, wineries and distilleries that have been hit so hard by the pandemic. Nothing has been finalized with the idea only in the discussion phase.
Last month, the Philomath Classic Car Show announced that it had canceled its event, which takes place on Frolic weekend.
