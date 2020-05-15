State's crowd restrictions lead to Frolic & Rodeo's cancellation

The board also talked about putting together a post-production video that would be used as a promotional tool on the organization’s website and social media accounts. Workman said the video would feature the fireworks show with voiceovers from various individuals connected to the rodeo, including sponsors.

An idea that had come out of the board’s discussions was the possibility of offering some level of Frolic-related events — perhaps a “reverse parade” with people looking at floats at the rodeo grounds as they drive by in their cars or maybe a smaller version of a cornhole tournament, which debuted as an event last summer.

Pyle said that although he liked the concept, the Frolic should probably just stick by the rules with a complete cancellation. Workman, who heads up the events committee, added that he’s leery about holding any events that might lead to issues involving large gatherings.

“I think we lose the luster if we’re not doing the rodeo and not doing the other events,” Workman added, “and it may be more work than what it’s worth.”

Pyle also said during the meeting that the Philomath Brew & Wine Fest does not seem like it can be a possibility. The event, which debuted in 2019, serves as a fundraiser for rodeo grounds improvements and was scheduled this summer for Aug. 22.