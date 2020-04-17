Stick figures available for cooped-up kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Philomath photographer David Paul Bayles discovered his 6-year-old grandson making up stories to go with tree torsos lining the back side of Bayles’ studio, an idea was born.

Six months later, after reading about cooped-up children needing creative diversions, Bayles acted on the idea. He photographed each member of his stick-figure collection against a white background, leaving lots of space around each. The collection is downloadable at davidpaulbayles.com. You can print the image and draw, paint or color in to create whichever person or creature you envision.

Each day for 14 days, Bayles will randomly select an artwork submitted that day. The creator of the artwork will receive one of Bayles’ original, signed Stick Figure prints, along with a copy of his book “Urban Forest: Images of Trees in a Human Landscape.”

To enter the raffle, photograph your artwork and email it to david@davidpaulbayles.com. To share your artwork on Instagram, use #DPBstickfigures. Daily drawings will begin Wednesday, and end on May 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0