Students find rewarding, fun environment in robotics programs

“This has kind of been a hobby of mine and so when I entered seventh grade, my dad told me about this and I was like, ‘hey, I can talk nerd talk and do this with people that actually understand me,'" Doig said.

Seventh grader Michael Novak is the third brother to be involved with Philomath robotics.

“My eldest brother, Nick, got into this and Zack and then me,” he said. “I just like going to the competitions and working on the robots ... try to do my best on them.”

Harris said this year’s Philomath FTC qualifier went better than the 2018-19 version when PHRED’s robot didn’t work. He said the most challenging part of getting a robot to perform as expected comes down to software.

“We have a lot of software bugs and issues going on right now,” said Harris, who has done most of his work on a prototype arm as well as software.

Doig says it’s a challenge to bring it all together for the robot “to work with all of the different parts, having to talk to software and troubleshooting and going through all of it over and over again. It’s the repetitiveness that kind of breaks your mind nearly after a while.”

Doig has done most of his work on the robot’s arm.

