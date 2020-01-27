Students find rewarding, fun environment in robotics programs

Gathering earlier this month over two days in Philomath, hundreds of students and their adult mentors took over the local high school’s gymnasiums as they tried to reach for the sky. This wasn’t high-flying basketball players in a slam-dunk competition or cheer squads executing complex pyramid formations.
The activity was robotics and the young teens that participate with FIRST Tech Challenge programs competed in a qualifier tournament.
The local teams — which operate under the name PHRED, an acronym for Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division — did pretty well at the home event.
“They ended up in fourth place at the end of matches, which means that allowed them to move on to semifinals,” program adviser Tom Thompson said. “They played two matches in semifinals and were out.”
Thompson, who’s been involved with Philomath robotics for close to 20 years, said the tournament helped PHRED students figure out where they stood in relation to other teams.
“There was some pretty stiff competition on Sunday but it was really nice because they got to see a better sense of what the high-end robots will do at the next level,” Thompson said.
In qualifiers, teams try to move on to state and world events by earning points in the game or winning one of seven awards, which are presented for things like design and innovation.
FTC teams are limited to 15 members and it appears Philomath has the maximum number of students involved. Team members come together to design, implement and program their robots to compete in tournaments for head-to-head challenges that include an alliance format.
The FTC website describes this year’s challenge:
“Humans and droid allies work together to create a structure that pushes into the skies to represent their alliance. As part of the mission, teams overcome obstacles that stand in the path to build a superstructure of the future, topping it off with a crown of achievement — a final capstone to symbolize their reach into the sky, and dreams of a hopeful future.”
Sounds pretty cool, right? Based on the popularity of the program year after year, Philomath students have a lot of fun with it while gaining engineering experience and building not only robots, but friendships.
Philomath eighth grader Tomy Harris said he likes engineering and has fun with the robotics program.
“I went to a state fair expo and the FRC team — the high school team — was playing there,” he said when asked how get became interested in robotics. “I just thought it was cool, so I joined FTC.”
Jonathan Doig, also an eighth grader, wants to be an engineer.
“This has kind of been a hobby of mine and so when I entered seventh grade, my dad told me about this and I was like, ‘hey, I can talk nerd talk and do this with people that actually understand me,'" Doig said.
Seventh grader Michael Novak is the third brother to be involved with Philomath robotics.
“My eldest brother, Nick, got into this and Zack and then me,” he said. “I just like going to the competitions and working on the robots ... try to do my best on them.”
Harris said this year’s Philomath FTC qualifier went better than the 2018-19 version when PHRED’s robot didn’t work. He said the most challenging part of getting a robot to perform as expected comes down to software.
“We have a lot of software bugs and issues going on right now,” said Harris, who has done most of his work on a prototype arm as well as software.
Doig says it’s a challenge to bring it all together for the robot “to work with all of the different parts, having to talk to software and troubleshooting and going through all of it over and over again. It’s the repetitiveness that kind of breaks your mind nearly after a while.”
Doig has done most of his work on the robot’s arm.
You have free articles remaining.
“I helped in the beginning with coming up with the design for it, having it lean back, being able to do all of these things and then stuck with it throughout,” Doig said.
This year’s FTC challenge, called Skystone, features robots working in teams of two against each other to score the maximum number of points. Competing in 2-1/2-minute matches on a 12-by-12-foot playing field, the robots acquire “stones” — which are actually plastic blocks that interlock when stacked — and place them onto a movable color-designated foundation. Points are awarded for the number of stones that the teams are able to deliver from a loading zone to the building zone.
Alliances can earn points for completing particular actions and bonus points can add to the total for completing challenging actions, such as placing a capstone block onto a skyscraper or moving their foundation out of the building site without toppling a tower.
Teams play a series of randomly paired matches to earn ranking position during qualifying matches. Elimination rounds are then played by alliances that are picked by the top-ranked teams to crown the event champion. Teams also compete for judged awards for their robot design, programming and team outreach.
On the first day, the 15 teams competing came in from Coquille, Corvallis, Dayton, Gladstone, Klamath Falls, Lowell, McMinnville and Ontario. The second-day lineup numbered 12 and joining Philomath were teams from Bend, Days Creek, Fall Creek, Klamath Falls, Pleasant Hill, Portland, Salem and Scio. Two teams from Redmond were scheduled but couldn’t make the trip because travel conditions associated with recent snowfall.
The more experienced students participate on PHRED’s FIRST Robotics Competition team.
“We have a lot of middle school students that are now in their second year of this — they started in the seventh grade,” Thompson said. “What we’re hoping is next year, they’ll want to stick with FTC and then look at the next year when they start high school to work with the FRC.”
The FRC program requires more of a time commitment and a few students are not able to adjust to the increased number of hours, Thompson added.
“We found out about the game on Jan. 4 so we’ve been planning and prototyping and now they’re trying to turn out something that’s beginning to look like a robot,” Thompson said.
The FTC season dates back to September when the Skystone challenge was revealed. Philomath’s first competition was the recent qualifier tournament in the school’s gym.
“There’s quite a bit of an overlap between the two,” Thompson said about the student makeup of the two groups. “Fundamentally, the FTC goes down through middle school so we use it as a middle school recruiting feeder in the program.”
The FRC program does include a handful of middle-schoolers along with the high school students.
Casey McDaniel, a junior, is in his third year with FRC after two years with FTC. He enjoys “the community and the sport in it and that you have to design something. It’s not just all skill-based, it’s design-based.”
Sophomore Zack Novak said robotics offers a fun environment to be around — even with the 16 hours or so the students spend together each week.
“I really enjoy mechanical, which is mainly building the robot,” he said.
The FRC students are just getting started with the build stage.
“Right now, we are in the middle of building the drive base and we’re kind of finishing up the prototyping stage and moving into the building stage,” said McDaniel, who contributes most on the mechanical side.
Zack Novak said this year’s robot is somewhat simple although there is a complicated piece to it.
“There are only so many designs you can have for this one, as in climbing, shooting or spinning something,” he said. “So not many things to do and not many ways you can do it. All the bots are going to be kinda similar in points.”
The FRC team will compete Feb. 27-29 at Oregon City and March 26-28 at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center in Salem.
Philomath’s FTC team will see its next action in a super qualifier on Feb. 16 at Jackson Middle School in Portland.
“We qualify because we hosted the (qualifier) tournament,” Thompson said. “We’ll take it (the robot) there and give them another chance to compete and try out the robot. Whatever happens, happens, but it’s fun to go there and do that.”
FIRST, an acronym for Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, was founded in 1989 by inventor Dean Kamen, who wanted to inspire young people to appreciate science and technology. Philomath sent its first team to a robotics tournament in 2001.
“This has kind of been a hobby of mine and so when I entered seventh grade, my dad told me about this and I was like, ‘hey, I can talk nerd talk and do this with people that actually understand me.'"
— Jonathan Doig, eighth grader