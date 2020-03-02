Summit Community Talent Show set for Saturday

The annual Summit Community Talent Show in the historic Summit Grange Hall opens the curtain at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Featuring performers of all ages, organizers describe the “old-timey show” as a “lively evening of creativity, songs, dance, tall tales, laughter and pride of Summit’s close-knit community.”

Local celebrity artist Earl Newman designed and printed the show’s poster.

“From budding young musicians to seasoned performers, the evening showcases the creative, inclusive efforts of every act highlighted,” Summit’s Barbara Sobo Gast said in a press release. “Applause and cheers are guaranteed as generations of the town gather together to support and cheer their families, friends and neighbors.”

The $5 admission benefits ongoing programs, events and outreach of the Summit Grange Hall. Organizers remind attendees that no alcohol is allowed and the grange is handicapped-accessible.

