Surveys favor timber theme for downtown Philomath design elements

The engineering consultant has the design element information and is currently preparing a preliminary plan that outlines the extent of the project, including scope of the work and concepts. Once the report is finished, it will be forwarded to the Oregon Department of Transportation for review.

“There is some precedent to ODOT accepting timber elements, so we’ll see where it goes,” Conner said.

Following comments from ODOT and the city, the document advances and becomes a design acceptance package, commonly known in the industry as a DAP. Final design would follow later on.

“That will be like in the November to February time frame in which they will actually be doing the design, selecting the particular elements, the locations of benches and all of those sorts of details,” Conner said. “The reason they wanted to know now was to get an idea of which direction they were going with the lighting because it can have an effect on pole placement and electrical service location requirements and all of those behind-the-scene details.”

Beyond the design element discussion, Conner also has been hoping for a few other areas to be addressed as the process moves forward. For one, he’d like to see one more crosswalk included in the ODOT project area.