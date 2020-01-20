Talk on ‘Health for the 3rd Age’ set for Jan. 27 at library

A presentation entitled “Health for the 3rd Age” will be offered at noon on Monday, Jan. 27 at Philomath Community Library.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Waters, director of health promotion at Fitness Over 50, will give a talk about health for the third age — the stage of life, generally after retirement, when people can focus on personal achievement, fulfillment and learning for its own sake.

Waters will review the psychological, social and emotional aspects of aging, discuss why Benton County is a healthy-aging and large aging-in-place community, and explain what health protectants are and why being healthy is more than diet and exercise.

For more information, call the library at 541-929-3016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.