Talk on ‘Health for the 3rd Age’ set for Jan. 27 at library

A presentation entitled “Health for the 3rd Age” will be offered at noon on Monday, Jan. 27 at Philomath Community Library.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike Waters, director of health promotion at Fitness Over 50, will give a talk about health for the third age — the stage of life, generally after retirement, when people can focus on personal achievement, fulfillment and learning for its own sake.
Waters will review the psychological, social and emotional aspects of aging, discuss why Benton County is a healthy-aging and large aging-in-place community, and explain what health protectants are and why being healthy is more than diet and exercise.
For more information, call the library at 541-929-3016.