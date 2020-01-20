You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Talk on ‘Health for the 3rd Age’ set for Jan. 27 at library

Talk on ‘Health for the 3rd Age’ set for Jan. 27 at library

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Community Library artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

A presentation entitled “Health for the 3rd Age” will be offered at noon on Monday, Jan. 27 at Philomath Community Library.

Mike Waters, director of health promotion at Fitness Over 50, will give a talk about health for the third age — the stage of life, generally after retirement, when people can focus on personal achievement, fulfillment and learning for its own sake.

Waters will review the psychological, social and emotional aspects of aging, discuss why Benton County is a healthy-aging and large aging-in-place community, and explain what health protectants are and why being healthy is more than diet and exercise.

For more information, call the library at 541-929-3016.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News