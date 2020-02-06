The Corvallis Clinic donates to PHS athletics

The Corvallis Clinic presented Philomath High School athletics with a $700 donation during halftime of Tuesday night’s boys basketball game.

Dr. Angela Passanise, of The Corvallis Clinic’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department, in collaboration with The Corvallis Clinic’s Foundation, was on hand to present the check.

The donation is for the recognition of PHS students, families and staff who participated in its “Run for the Health of It” annual 5-kilometer run/walk on Oct. 5, the clinic reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Philomath High School will be using The Corvallis Clinic’s donation to enhance our athletic scholarship fund, helping to pay participation fees for students in need of financial assistance,” PHS Athletic Director Tony Matta said in a press release.

Passanise established the race a year ago to promote good health and to support local high school sports programs.

“Proceeds from the race are distributed to the schools with the greatest number of race participants,” Passanise said. “We’ve been thrilled by the growing community support for the race and are honored to be able to contribute to four different schools this year.”

The Corvallis Clinic said that its goals are “to increase more race participants, donations to high school athletic programs and award larger donations to athletic departments for the 2020 Run for the Health of It 5k.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.