The Philomath Fallen: Stories of 8 veterans who made ultimate sacrifice for America

In the fall of 1942, Albert Vandersee left Philomath for his induction into the U.S. Army to fight with the Allies in World War II.
A paratrooper with the famed 101st Airborne Division, Vandersee would participate in key military operations that would help defeat the Germans. But on Christmas 1944, the 26-year-old Vandersee was killed during the Battle of the Bulge in what would be Hitler’s last major offensive of the war.
A letter from Maj. Gen. Maxwell D. Taylor sent to Vandersee’s mother stated that he had died “of wounds received while fighting gallantly with our forces in defense of Bastogne, Belgium. This key city was successfully defended and the great German counteroffensive stopped only because there were men like your son willing to die rather than fall back.”
Vandersee’s story is one of eight men with Philomath connections killed in action during wartime.
“I think reading that letter more than anything is what piqued my interest in his story — there was a lot there,” said Mayor Eric Niemann, who has been doing research on Philomath veterans over the past several months.
Niemann’s research got serious while he was preparing a Veterans Day school program last year in memory of Paul Jefferey Cochran, who was killed in 1968 in Vietnam. A veteran of the Army himself, Niemann ventured down a path of wanting to learn more on other locals who were killed in action.
“The lightbulb went on for me at that point and I said, ‘hey, we need to remember all of our fallen who have been killed in action, not just him’ and that’s what led to this," he said.
The result has been what Niemann calls the “Philomath Fallen” — eight veterans who were killed in action during wartime and were either from Philomath or attended Philomath High School.
“I’ve been to the Benton County Veterans Memorial and events numerous years that honors all of Benton County’s fallen,” Niemann said. “I guess my question that put me on this path was who are the Philomath fallen, a sub-group of the larger Benton County group? That’s kind of where this whole idea came up, trying to track down the answer to that question.”
Niemann has also been involved in a banner project that honors Philomath veterans — they were on display in the downtown area this past November as part of Veterans Day recognition. The plan is for those to return this coming November.
Niemann put together parts of his findings in a slide presentation, which can be viewed with the online version of this story on PhilomathExpress.com.
“It’s something that’ll give everybody a little bit better perspective on the history,” Niemann said.
Cpl. Albert Louis Vandersee, the son of May Vandersee, attended school in Monroe and then Philomath, graduating with the Class of 1939. He went by his middle name (also spelled Lewis) and was a three-sport athlete at PHS.
A 22-year-old Vandersee left for induction into the Army in October 1942. By the following May, he had earned his wings at Fort Benning, Georgia.
As Niemann mentioned, Vandersee’s unit participated in Operation Market Garden in September 1944 in the Netherlands. Paratroopers with the First Allied Airborne Army — which included the 101st — dropped in with the intent of securing key bridges for a secure route into Germany.
A few months later in December, Hitler launched an attack that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. It represented the largest battle fought on the Western front in Europe during the war and was also the largest battle ever fought by the U.S. Army.
U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower ordered the 101st into Bastogne, an important travel route in Belgium, and to hold it at all costs. The Germans surrounded the 101st from Dec. 19-26 and during the fighting, Vandersee was among those killed.
Niemann has taken a great interest in Vandersee’s story.
“As best I can figure, he parachuted in on D-Day, he parachuted into Holland during Operation Market Garden and was ultimately killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne on Christmas Day,” Niemann said. “For a person locally from Philomath to have experienced that history is pretty impressive.”
A memorial service for Vandersee occurred Jan. 28, 1945 in Philomath. Vandersee is buried in Luxembourg American Cemetery, the same site as Gen. George Patton. His name is honored on the Memorial Aerie Wall located inside the 101st Division Headquarters at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. A memorial for Vandersee is also located at Monroe Cemetery.
Here is a look at seven other known veterans with Philomath connections killed in action:
Homer Armstrong
When Uncle Sam put out the call for recruits in 1917 with America’s entry into the Great War, Philomath resident Homer A. Armstrong was among the first in Benton County to sign up.
Armstrong, who grew up on a farm, left with other members of his company in March 1917. He served in Company D, 127th U.S. Infantry Regiment.
Armstrong was killed on July 31, 1918, at Contres, France. He was 27.
“The first Philomath boy to give his life for world liberty in France is Homer Armstrong, the nephew of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Brown. Mr. Armstrong had made his home for the past 10 years with Mr. and Mrs. Brown and moved here with them about two years ago,” the Weekly Gazette-Times reported, republishing news that had originally appeared in the Benton County Review.
Armstrong’s name can be found inside the chapel at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in the village of Belleau, France, the final resting place to more than 2,000 Americans that gave their lives in the World War I. Armstrong’s name appears on the “Tablets of the Missing” inside the chapel.
A little over three months after Armstrong’s death, the war officially ended with the signing of an armistice. Known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 is now observed as Veterans Day.
Henry Quetschke
Henry R. Quetschke enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The Quetschke family lived in the Woods Creek farming community a few miles west of Philomath. Henry was the son of John and Julia Quetschke.
Quetschke, Frank Gast and Ralph Bright were the first three from Philomath to enlist and they immediately headed to Portland to take their final test before entering the Navy, a news item in the Gazette-Times reported.
Quetschke served aboard the USS Vireo, according to muster rolls, as a fireman and gunner. The Vireo was a minesweeper ship designed to detect and counter naval mines.
Quetschke was lost at sea during the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific. The battle represented the first major offensive for the Allies in the Pacific. The six-month campaign and decisive American victory was considered to be a turning point in the war.
Quetschke’s exact birthdate has not been found, but based on census records, he would’ve been age 22 or 23 years old at the time of his death. He was initially listed as missing in action in October 1942 and a year later, the War Department changed his status to KIA. His name appears on the “Wall of the Missing” at Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.
Paul Cochran
Paul J. Cochran attended Philomath High during his junior and senior years and graduated with the Class of 1966. Cochran, who lived with his grandmother in a home on College and North 15th streets, was an active student with participation in athletics, student government and the school play.
In 1967, Cochran enlisted in the U.S. Army to fight in the Vietnam War. He attended the U.S. Army Airborne School to become a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.
Cochran was killed in battle on May 1, 1968, “defending his fellow soldiers so they could escape an enemy ambush set by Viet Cong and North Vietnamese regulars.” He is buried at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Cochran’s name is inscribed on the Screaming Eagle Memorial Aerie located inside the 101st Division Headquarters at Fort Campbell. In 2018, his mother Beverly Durham died and in her will, left Cochran’s teenage home to the city of Philomath with the purpose of creating a veterans memorial park in honor of her son.
David “Doc” Styles
A classmate of Paul Cochran, David I. Styles also graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 1966. The son of Ira “Bud” and Mae Styles, he moved to Philomath before the start of the second grade.
In April 1968, Styles was drafted into the Army and became a combat medic in the Americal Division. He started his tour in Vietnam on Oct. 15, 1968 and was killed in action in an enemy ambush less than six months later on March 29, 1969.
Styles was just 20 years old at the time of his death. He is buried at Oaklawn Cemetery in Corvallis.
Larry Gassner
Larry M. Gassner, one of four sons of Richard and Dorothy Gassner, lived in the Summit-Blodgett area for most of his life. He graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 1967.
Gassner was married to Sandra Brockamp in June 1969 about three months before he was drafted into the Army. The couple had a son, Richard.
Gassner was deployed to Vietnam in February 1970 and assigned to Company B, Second Battalion of the 27th Infantry “Wolfhounds.”
A little more than three months after his deployment, Gassner was killed May 31, 1970. A letter from Capt. Charles E. Criswell to his parents stated that he died instantly in an attack.
“Larry’s unit was en route to an ambush site several miles northwest of Cuchi,” the letter reads. “At approximately 5:30 p.m., they encountered a single enemy soldier who fired on them with a rifle. Larry was hit by the enemy soldier’s fire ...”
Gassner is buried in the Summit Cemetery. A brick in his honor will be placed in the Wolfhound Memorial Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii in the near future.
Eric McKinley
Eric S. McKinley, son of Tom McKinley and Karen Hilsendager, moved to Philomath at age 13 where he lived with his mom and stepdad Mark Hilsendager. After attending PHS, he moved to Corvallis, worked at Alpine Bakery as a baker and joined the Oregon Army National Guard.
Early in his National Guard service, McKinley traveled around the country and to Germany before his assignment to serve in Iraq. He served with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment of the Oregon Army National Guard.
McKinley was killed at age 24 on June 13, 2004, by a roadside bomb north of Baghdad. The blast destroyed two vehicles and wounded four other Oregon soldiers. According to published accounts, his six-year enlistment was scheduled to end two months before his death but his service was extended because of continued violence in Iraq.
McKinley’s memorial service at Starker Arts Park in Corvallis drew a large crowd, including two soldiers injured in the same attack. The service also included full military honors with a flyover in missing man formation and a 21-gun salute. Inurnment was in Salem.
Cody Patterson
Cody J. Patterson, son of Randy Patterson and Nancy Wilson, was a 2007 Philomath High graduate. A popular student, he won the Mr. PHS title when he was a senior and was active in sports, serving as a captain of the football team.
Patterson joined the military and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment based out of Fort Benning, Georgia. Patterson was killed at age 24 on Oct. 6, 2013, with three other soldiers when a suicide bomber detonated as U.S. and coalition forces descended on insurgents in the Kandahar Province.
Lt. Col. Patrick J. Ellis said in a statement: “Pfc. Cody Patterson was the poster child for the Ranger Regiment. He was courageous and dedicated and lost his life while fighting tenaciously against our nation’s enemies alongside his fellow rangers.”
A memorial with military honors and about 1,600 people in attendance was held at LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University with thousands more rallying outside in support of the family. People also lined the streets in Philomath in honor of Patterson as a motorcade traveled through town.
Patterson is buried at Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath.
