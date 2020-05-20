The Philomath Fallen: Stories of 8 veterans who made ultimate sacrifice for America

Cpl. Albert Louis Vandersee, the son of May Vandersee, attended school in Monroe and then Philomath, graduating with the Class of 1939. He went by his middle name (also spelled Lewis) and was a three-sport athlete at PHS.

A 22-year-old Vandersee left for induction into the Army in October 1942. By the following May, he had earned his wings at Fort Benning, Georgia.

As Niemann mentioned, Vandersee’s unit participated in Operation Market Garden in September 1944 in the Netherlands. Paratroopers with the First Allied Airborne Army — which included the 101st — dropped in with the intent of securing key bridges for a secure route into Germany.

A few months later in December, Hitler launched an attack that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. It represented the largest battle fought on the Western front in Europe during the war and was also the largest battle ever fought by the U.S. Army.

U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower ordered the 101st into Bastogne, an important travel route in Belgium, and to hold it at all costs. The Germans surrounded the 101st from Dec. 19-26 and during the fighting, Vandersee was among those killed.

Niemann has taken a great interest in Vandersee’s story.