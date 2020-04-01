Thursday’s Public Meetings (April 2, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, April 2:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet with incident command and other officials through videoconferencing at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss policy direction issues with the Emergency Operations Center.
The county plans to stream the meeting live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov/).
— Philomath Express
Brad Fuqua
Editor
