You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday’s Public Meetings (April 2, 2020)

Thursday’s Public Meetings (April 2, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, April 2:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet with incident command and other officials through videoconferencing at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss policy direction issues with the Emergency Operations Center.

The county plans to stream the meeting live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BentonCoGov/).

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News