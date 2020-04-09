Thursday’s Public Meetings (April 9, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, April 9:

CITY

An ad-hoc committee formed to take a close look at City Council terms plans to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday through videoconferencing, although a limited number of chairs will be available for citizens at City Hall with social distancing protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent survey favored staggered terms for city councilors — half of the council replaced ever two years, four-year terms and a maximum of consecutive terms or 12 years.

City officials are strongly encouraging all citizens that are able to use the video link or phone number provided to listen to the meeting from home. An audio recording of the meeting will be posted to the city website the morning after the meeting.

To listen to and view the meeting, go to: https://zoom.us/j/2065507670 (meeting ID: 206 550 7670). To listen on a phone, call 312-626-6799 (meeting ID: 206 550 7670).

COUNTY