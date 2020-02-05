Thursday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 6, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, Feb. 6:
CITY
The Philomath Public Works Committee plans to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The agenda includes election of a chair and discussions on system development charges, capital improvement plan budget and utility rates.
Mayor Eric Niemann and councilors Doug Edmonds and Chas Jones serve on the committee.
The agenda includes no Tree Board business.
— Philomath Express
Brad Fuqua
Editor
