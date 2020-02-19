You are the owner of this article.
Thursday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 20, 2020)

Philomath School District Office artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, Feb. 20:

SCHOOLS

A Philomath School Board work session that had been scheduled for Thursday was cancelled, the Philomath School District office announced this week.

District objectives and priorities, student needs, master schedule options and student pathways were discussions listed on the agenda.

A new date for the work session was not announced.

COUNTY

Benton County’s Courthouse Preservation Committee is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in Jury Room 114 in the courthouse.

Members of the committee include Chair Judy Juntunen, vice chair Robert Gardner, Scott McCure, Peter Barnhisel, Nancy Hoffman, P. Daniel Read and Jill VanBuren.

An agenda for the meeting was not immediately available.

— Philomath Express

