Thursday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 9, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, Jan. 9:

CITY

The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The group’s agenda includes a discussion about Music in the Park and an update on proposed Philomath City skate park upgrades.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet Thursday with the Health Services department. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis.

The meeting agenda includes a year in review with Dawn Emerick; discussion of the fiscal year 2020-2023 Strategic Plan including performance management; a review of 2019 accomplishments with Sherlyn Dahl; and discussion of 2020 priorities.

— Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.