Thursday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 9, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, Jan. 9:
CITY
The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The group’s agenda includes a discussion about Music in the Park and an update on proposed Philomath City skate park upgrades.
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet Thursday with the Health Services department. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis.
The meeting agenda includes a year in review with Dawn Emerick; discussion of the fiscal year 2020-2023 Strategic Plan including performance management; a review of 2019 accomplishments with Sherlyn Dahl; and discussion of 2020 priorities.
— Philomath Express