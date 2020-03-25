Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 26, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 26:
COUNTY
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to for a discussion involving policy direction for the Emergency Operations Center.
The public can access the meeting online at: global.gotomeeting.com/join/280157989. Or, listen to audio via phone by dialing 408-650-3123 and using access code: 280-157-989.
— Philomath Express
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today