Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 26, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 26:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to for a discussion involving policy direction for the Emergency Operations Center.

The public can access the meeting online at: global.gotomeeting.com/join/280157989. Or, listen to audio via phone by dialing 408-650-3123 and using access code: 280-157-989.

— Philomath Express

