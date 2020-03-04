Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 5, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 5:

CITY

Philomath’s Public Works Committee plans to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday with a Capital Improvement Plan among the topics of discussion.

Proposed projects in the next five years appearing on the city’s facility improvement schedule include a City Hall remodel (2023) and a library building expansion and remodel (2024) at an estimated $900,000 in future costs. Needed work at the Public Works complex are also on the horizon. The plan also takes a look at equipment needs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The committee includes Mayor Eric Niemann and councilors Doug Edmonds and Chas Jones. Staff members who typically participate include Public Works Director Kevin Fear, Public Works Operations Supervisor Garry Black, City Manager Chris Workman and Finance Director Joan Swanson.

COUNTY

The BentonCounty Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in its conference room at 205 NW Fifth St., for a health services meeting.