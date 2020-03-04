Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 5, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 5:
CITY
Philomath’s Public Works Committee plans to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday with a Capital Improvement Plan among the topics of discussion.
Proposed projects in the next five years appearing on the city’s facility improvement schedule include a City Hall remodel (2023) and a library building expansion and remodel (2024) at an estimated $900,000 in future costs. Needed work at the Public Works complex are also on the horizon. The plan also takes a look at equipment needs.
The committee includes Mayor Eric Niemann and councilors Doug Edmonds and Chas Jones. Staff members who typically participate include Public Works Director Kevin Fear, Public Works Operations Supervisor Garry Black, City Manager Chris Workman and Finance Director Joan Swanson.
COUNTY
The BentonCounty Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in its conference room at 205 NW Fifth St., for a health services meeting.
The agenda includes a Community Health Center executive director evaluation and discussions of expanded dental treatment services and staff, value-based pay strategy and coronavirus response. Updates are expected on the HOPE Advisory Board, CHC board training and quality improvement program software.
At noon, the county’s Environmental Issues Advisory Committee plans to meet at Benton County Public Works (360 SW Avery) in back room No. 118.
— Philomath Express