Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 19, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 19:
CITY
The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday with each councilor connecting to City Hall through teleconferencing.
The meeting’s agenda includes a staff report on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, comments by Mayor Eric Niemann, a question-and-answer discussion among councilors and considering of a resolution to declare a city emergency.
The meeting will be provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in.
City Recorder Ruth Post said that in order to maintain compliance with public meeting laws, a limited number of chairs will be provided in the council chambers for citizens to listen to the meeting. However, social distancing to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus will be implemented. City Manager Chris Workman will be the only staff physically on site at City Hall to be able to facilitate the meeting.
The city encourages the public to stay home and view or listen online.
“The city has taken steps to utilize current technology to make meetings available to the public without increasing the risk of exposure,” reads an email sent out by the city Wednesday. “City officials strongly encourage all citizens that are able to use the video link or phone number provided to listen to the meeting from home.”
In addition, an audio recording of the meeting will be posted to the city’s website on Friday morning.
To listen and view the meeting, go online to: https://zoom.us/j/737811239 (the meeting ID number: 737 811 239).
To listen to audio of the meeting, dial in via telephone to 312-626-6799 (the meeting ID number is the same: 737 811 239).
City staff recommends that for best results, downloading and using the Zoom app on a smartphone is the best way to listen to or view the meeting. For those interested, it’s recommended to download the app ahead of time to be able to join the meeting on time at 7 p.m.
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday for a meeting with the juvenile director. The meeting will be conducted remotely because of precautions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
To join the meeting, go online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/506103885. Or, listen to the meeting on a phone by dialing 646-749-3122 (access code: 506-103-885).
The agenda features an update on the county’s emergency declaration operation.
Meetings later in the morning with the district attorney and sheriff were both canceled.
— Philomath Express