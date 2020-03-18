Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 19, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 19:

CITY

The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday with each councilor connecting to City Hall through teleconferencing.

The meeting’s agenda includes a staff report on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, comments by Mayor Eric Niemann, a question-and-answer discussion among councilors and considering of a resolution to declare a city emergency.

The meeting will be provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in.

City Recorder Ruth Post said that in order to maintain compliance with public meeting laws, a limited number of chairs will be provided in the council chambers for citizens to listen to the meeting. However, social distancing to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus will be implemented. City Manager Chris Workman will be the only staff physically on site at City Hall to be able to facilitate the meeting.

The city encourages the public to stay home and view or listen online.