Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 12, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 12:
CITY
The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The meeting’s agenda includes:
• Discussion of Music in the Park bands.
• Update on the structures located on the property donated to the city in memory of Paul Cochran.
• Update on landscaping at Flossie Overman Discovery Park.
• Update on repairs at the skate park located in Philomath City Park.
— Philomath Express
