You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 12, 2020)

Thursday’s Public Meetings (March 12, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, March 12:

CITY

The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

The meeting’s agenda includes:

• Discussion of Music in the Park bands.

• Update on the structures located on the property donated to the city in memory of Paul Cochran.

• Update on landscaping at Flossie Overman Discovery Park.

• Update on repairs at the skate park located in Philomath City Park.

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News