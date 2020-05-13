Thursday’s Public Meetings (May 14, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, May 14:

CITY

The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet via videoconferencing at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The agenda includes status of this summer’s Music in the Park series, an update on Flossie Overman Discovery Park’s landscaping efforts, the latest information for opening dates of the new tennis courts and parks and an update on Cochran Memorial Park.

City officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The Zoom meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.” For those with no phone or internet access, a limited number of chairs will be provided at City Hall to comply with public meetings laws and social distancing requirements.

COUNTY