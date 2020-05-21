Thursday’s Public Meetings (May 21, 2020)

×
Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, May 21:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet via videoconferencing at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the Emergency Operations Center.
For those interested, the county livestreams public meetings on its Facebook page (facebook.com/BentonCoGov). Attendance is also possible through the GoToMeeting app — go online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/382005013 or call 571-317-3112 (access code 382005013).
— Philomath Express
Brad Fuqua
Editor
