Thursday’s Public Meetings (Thursday, April 16, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Thursday, April 16:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday through videoconferencing.

The agenda features discussion of the Emergency Operations Center.

The meeting will be livestreamed on Benton County’s Facebook page and through the GoToMeeting app. To listen via phone, dial 571-317-3112 (access code: 382005013#).

— Philomath Express

