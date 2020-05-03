Toilet paper fairies make deliveries to Philomath neighborhood

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I was just doing some gardening, and there was a commotion.”

Maeve Dempsey had just been rolled.

Her Philomath neighbor Jackie Shaw — along with four others in full fairy garb — dropped off a three-pack of toilet paper in Dempsey’s yard before making a U-turn to do the same at other houses.

As the five facemasked women flapped their polyester wings down Dampier Street, they exclaimed, “The TP fairies were here! You have been rolled.”

It was the opposite of the classic Halloween prank. Shaw and company wanted to make sure their neighbors had some of the precious paper commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Safety is important, but compassion and caring is just as important,” Shaw said.

When the pandemic began and the craze for stockpiling toilet paper gained momentum, she decided she’d rather share her loot.

Her potty philanthropy started during a visit to a local plant shop. Shaw tipped the employee who helped her with a roll of TP she had on hand.