Trimesters or semesters? Superintendent, teachers share different views on best schedule for learning

A recent administrative announcement that Philomath High School would move away from trimesters and into a two-semester academic year has raised the ire of a number of teachers on campus while prompting one school board member to call for a work session.
Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau believes that changing to semesters would close learning gaps, open up the district to emerging state funding opportunities and serve as a springboard to even better academic performances.
Brazeau said he believes there is a mix of teachers that are set on trimesters while others would welcome semesters.
“The difference between the two most likely is these are more your academics (favoring trimesters), these are more your electives (favoring semesters),” he said. “And then I think you have some people in the middle that are saying, ‘just tell me what to do and I’ll do it.’”
Science teacher Len Cerny, speaking on behalf of concerned PHS teachers, read a 13-minute prepared statement to the school board at its Jan. 28 meeting. Cerny started off with references to Philomath’s high test scores, graduation rates and the partnership that has existed to build a strong academic reputation before getting into the issue at hand.
“We are asking that the Philomath School Board, administration, teachers and other staff continue the positive collaboration that has made Philomath High School such an outstanding success,” Cerny said. “Please prevent uninformed and potentially harmful decisions from moving forward without sufficient time to carefully consider the impact.”
School board member Shelley Niemann said during last week’s meeting that such an important change should not be rushed with more time to consider all angles. Niemann asked for a work session with Brazeau and the board to discuss the issue moving forward.
“I think a work session is best because we’ve addressed this same situation before during a work session and it was kind of put to a halt,” Niemann said. “In order to move forward in whatever direction it goes, we should at least have another work session to discuss what’s already been discussed up to this point for those that were involved in the conversation.”
As of the end of last week, a work session had not yet been scheduled.
Brazeau would like to make the change to two semesters in time for the 2020-21 school year, although there are various timing issues that may not fall into place in time. Those include changing the course catalogue and constructing a new master schedule before going out and forecasting classes.
“The time frame that we’re met with this year is one of the mechanics of putting together a master schedule for next year,” he said. “If we miss that window, then you’re really unable to make any changes for another year out.”
The schedule discussion surfaced out of a meeting Brazeau had with teachers on Jan. 7.
“I went over, visited with them, and what I told them was I’d like to put together a group to look at a schedule to allow us to do that (move to semesters),” he said. “What I heard feedback-wise, was ‘no, you’ve already made the decision’ and ‘just make the decision and tell us. We don’t want to dance through this.’”
With that in front of him, Brazeau said he came back to the teachers the following week and announced his decision of going to two semesters.
“Even then, I still said, ‘I’d like to open it up to you guys to have input to what schedule we use,’” he said.
That’s not the same perception that came out of at least one group of teachers. Cerny told board members that Brazeau did not follow though on that commitment and instead told the staff that he was simply mandating a change to two semesters.
“To make sure he was making an informed decision, I asked him if he could specifically articulate any of the reasons why the majority of the PHS staff thought trimesters was best for kids at our school,” Cerny said. “After an awkward silence, he admitted that he could not state a single reason why the staff felt that this was best for kids.”
According to Cerny, a dozen different teachers and counselors responded with their viewpoints on how trimesters help students. Cerny illustrated his points with the input of various teachers who favor the current system. Philomath High School has the full-time equivalent of just over 28 teachers.
Topics included focus issues among special education students, time considerations for counselors to help students work through mental health challenges, an increase in the number of students taught each week, impact on students who need more time to work through algebra and calculus courses, aligning well with college schedules, and allowing programs such as botany, health occupations and preschool to run optimally as has been seen under trimesters.
“Are there drawbacks to trimesters and benefits of semesters? Of course there are,” Cerny said. “Band classes would benefit from a semester system. Students who transfer mid-year from a school using semesters would have an easier time transferring under a semester plan. There are other arguments as well.”
There are different types of schedules to consider when using semesters, including the number of periods or going to an alternating-day block schedule with longer periods. Brazeau acknowledges the favorable academic numbers that have come out of the Philomath School District with the “tremendous job” from staff but believes there could be ways for do even better.
You have free articles remaining.
“The semesters-type schedule allows us to do some different things that we currently can’t do. First of all, I would suggest that in a trimester, you can have some big gaps in between classes,” said Brazeau while illustrating how in the current system, a student could go months in between math courses, which could be a big issue for those who struggle in that particular subject.
Brazeau believes the demographic changes seen around Oregon could impact Philomath in the near future, mentioning that the two-semester system could provide a way for the district to look at new funding opportunities through the state’s Student Investment Account — a program that in part was designed to reduce academic disparities for disadvantaged students.
Brazeau also talked about how support programs, such as AVID, can be ineffective because of trimester timing. He says through a two-semester system, enough periods would be available during the day to pencil in that support on a consistent basis.
Another advantage, he said, would be the option of double-blocking certain classes for students — for example, those that may need more time and repetition to work through high school algebra.
Algebra students that would currently fall into that category can take the class all three trimesters, something that’s also the case for calculus students. Brazeau said that under two semesters, those types of time commitments could be maintained through double-blocking. At the same time, he said, the number of blocks available would allow students to take other classes that they enjoy.
“Double-blocking in the seven-period day, kids are still able to get into what I would call, the ‘hook’ classes — the ones that make a kid want to come,” he said. “Not everybody wants to come and take AP calculus or algebra, but a lot want to take shop or cooking or music or something like that.”
As for students, senior Logan Hannigan-Downs, who lives in Corvallis but opts to attend school in Philomath, said he feels like a lot of his classmates are not in favor of the change.
“One of the reasons I came to Philomath was for the trimesters, just so you wouldn’t have to take a core subject year round,” said Hannigan-Downs, who is active with the Associated Student Body group on campus. “Like, I really don’t like math, so I don’t have to take math year round.”
Cerny gave examples of how teachers, including himself, have plans to utilize a program that would offer more college credit classes to PHS students.
“The improvement plans of many teachers would be put on hold and PHS would lose a year in some of its forward progress,” Cerny said.
In this immediate area, Sweet Home High over in Linn County transitioned this school year from trimesters to two semesters. The Corvallis School District’s high schools run on two semesters. Philomath Middle School uses semesters with its schedule.
During the Philomath Education Association report to the board last week, the labor union’s president, Jennifer Buchanan, used her time to address the impacts of a semester change on the two-year contract currently in place.
“It is important to note that this is not just about changing a schedule, it is about changing our contract just a little more than six months after we agreed to it,” Buchanan told the board. “The PEA will continue to advocate for our members at the high school who overwhelmingly support a trimester schedule because they believe passionately that it is good for kids and they have the results to prove it.”
Buchanan later said it’s not her role to pick sides, only to consider the numerous factors that come into play impacting the labor contract. During an interview Wednesday, she said, “We need to be respectful of all sides. ... The bottom line is we need to work collaboratively about it.”
Brazeau said that since going to semesters involves an adjustment in the makeup of the day, once a final determination is made on direction, the PEA would be advised on the change. When that happens, he said, “then we have 90 days to bargain that change.”
In her report to the school board, Buchanan said, “Even though we would rather not have to do it, we want you to know that the PEA will take all necessary steps to protect the integrity of the contract that we negotiated with you in good faith if such a change is initiated in the middle of our contract.”
The next contract bargaining talks would not occur until 2021.
“We would encourage the board to listen to the concerns of our high school members and to question administrative actions that would undermine our labor relationships,” Buchanan said.
Teachers continue to discuss their thoughts on the issue and the school board will apparently schedule a work session.
“Everything’s kind of on hold right now as we work through the thing,” Brazeau said. “We’d like to continue to work to get to a potential solution and obviously would welcome the ability to do that.”
The teachers just want their voice to be heard.
“There is no perfect schedule and there are benefits and drawbacks of each,” Cerny said. “Teachers were very willing to look at data, discuss how this affects kids and find the best schedule for Philomath High School.”
“We are asking that the Philomath School Board, administration, teachers and other staff continue the positive collaboration that has made Philomath High School such an outstanding success. Please prevent uninformed and potentially harmful decisions from moving forward without sufficient time to carefully consider the impact.”
— Len Cerny, PHS science teacher