Trimesters or semesters? Superintendent, teachers share different views on best schedule for learning

“I went over, visited with them, and what I told them was I’d like to put together a group to look at a schedule to allow us to do that (move to semesters),” he said. “What I heard feedback-wise, was ‘no, you’ve already made the decision’ and ‘just make the decision and tell us. We don’t want to dance through this.’”

With that in front of him, Brazeau said he came back to the teachers the following week and announced his decision of going to two semesters.

“Even then, I still said, ‘I’d like to open it up to you guys to have input to what schedule we use,’” he said.

That’s not the same perception that came out of at least one group of teachers. Cerny told board members that Brazeau did not follow though on that commitment and instead told the staff that he was simply mandating a change to two semesters.

“To make sure he was making an informed decision, I asked him if he could specifically articulate any of the reasons why the majority of the PHS staff thought trimesters was best for kids at our school,” Cerny said. “After an awkward silence, he admitted that he could not state a single reason why the staff felt that this was best for kids.”