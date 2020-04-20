Tuesday’s Public Meetings (April 21, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, April 21:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a virtual work session and meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The public can livestream the meeting online at facebook.com/BentonCoGov or listen via conference call by dialing 312-757-3121 and using access code 115890093#.
The agenda will include a public hearing on forming a reimbursement district for Judy Lane road improvements, accepting an easement for a rerouted section of trail at Bald Hill Farm and applying for $58,000 in federal funding for emergency operations related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Benton County Planning Commission will meet via videoconferencing at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes a public hearing on a request for a conditional-use permit for the construction of a 160-foot tall wireless telecommunications tower to replace an existing 150-foot tower at Prairie Peak on a 119-acre vacant parcel on the Benton County-Lane County line.
— Philomath Express
