Tuesday’s Public Meetings (April 7, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, April 7:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday utilizing videoconferencing.

The agenda includes:

• A work session that includes discussions on establishing a database administrator position and a notice of intent for a Bellfountain play structure replacement grant application.

• A consent calendar that includes decisions on the 2020-30 Resource Stewardship Plan, Environmental and Natural Resources Advisory Committee bylaws, designating Benton Soil and Water Conservation District as the county weed entity, the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention bed contract and appointing Jim Wernz and Jennifer Beathe to the Forestland Classification Committee.

• Proclamation include the week of April 19-25 as Crime Victims Week and the month of April as National County Government Month.

• A discussion of Emergency Operations Center policy direction.