Tuesday’s Public Meetings (April 7, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, April 7:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday utilizing videoconferencing.
The agenda includes:
• A work session that includes discussions on establishing a database administrator position and a notice of intent for a Bellfountain play structure replacement grant application.
• A consent calendar that includes decisions on the 2020-30 Resource Stewardship Plan, Environmental and Natural Resources Advisory Committee bylaws, designating Benton Soil and Water Conservation District as the county weed entity, the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention bed contract and appointing Jim Wernz and Jennifer Beathe to the Forestland Classification Committee.
• Proclamation include the week of April 19-25 as Crime Victims Week and the month of April as National County Government Month.
• A discussion of Emergency Operations Center policy direction.
The meeting will be livestreamed on Benton County’s Facebook page. Or, citizens can use the GoToMeeting app (https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/254845933) or dial in to 224-501-3412 (use access code 254845933).
— Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!