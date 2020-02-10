You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 11, 2020)

Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 11, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 11:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a goal-setting work session. The meeting will take place at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave.

Discussion topics include updates from the Criminal Justice Operations team, HOPE Advisory Board, Rename Healthy Communities team, county administrator and the 4500 Research Way acquisition.

Other agenda items include commissioner committee assignments, a logo presentation and legislative tracking and prioritization. The commissioners themselves may also share updates.

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News