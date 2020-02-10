Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 11, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 11:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a goal-setting work session. The meeting will take place at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave.
Discussion topics include updates from the Criminal Justice Operations team, HOPE Advisory Board, Rename Healthy Communities team, county administrator and the 4500 Research Way acquisition.
Other agenda items include commissioner committee assignments, a logo presentation and legislative tracking and prioritization. The commissioners themselves may also share updates.
— Philomath Express
