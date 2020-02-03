Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 4, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 4:
CITY
The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The agenda includes election of a chair and discussions with Melissa Murphy of Business Oregon on water treatment plant project financing; a transient lodging tax; and the city manager evaluation format and process.
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday for a work session at 9 a.m., and a regular meeting at noon. The meetings take place at 205 NW Fifth St.
The work session agenda includes discussion of a developmental diversity services position in public health.
The regular meeting’s agenda includes appointments to advisory boards and committees, approval of a Star Creek Road right-of-way dedication and easement, adoption of a resolution for the county’s climate crisis and new greenhouse gas reduction goal and ratification of the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Association contract.
The board will also issue a proclamation to recognize February as Black History Month.
— Philomath Express