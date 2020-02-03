You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 4, 2020)

Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 4, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 4:

CITY

The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The agenda includes election of a chair and discussions with Melissa Murphy of Business Oregon on water treatment plant project financing; a transient lodging tax; and the city manager evaluation format and process.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday for a work session at 9 a.m., and a regular meeting at noon. The meetings take place at 205 NW Fifth St.

The work session agenda includes discussion of a developmental diversity services position in public health.

The regular meeting’s agenda includes appointments to advisory boards and committees, approval of a Star Creek Road right-of-way dedication and easement, adoption of a resolution for the county’s climate crisis and new greenhouse gas reduction goal and ratification of the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Association contract.

The board will also issue a proclamation to recognize February as Black History Month.

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News