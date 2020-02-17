Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 18, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 18:

CITY

The Philomath Planning Commission plans to meet for a meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The commission’s agenda includes discussion of an idea to plan a social gathering so commissioners can get to know one another better and the possibility of establishing a vision for what Philomath wants to be in the future.

In the work session that follows, commissioners will continue discussion of development code modifications.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will get together Tuesday for a work session at 9 a.m., and its regular meeting at noon at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis.

The work session will include an update on a Forest Stewardship Plan.

The regular meeting’s agenda includes discussion and decision on signing an agreement with DLR for the criminal justice system predesign. A discussion and decision restricting the weight limit on Stow Pit Road Bridge northeast of Monroe will also come before the board.

