Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 25, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 25:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a work session.

The agenda includes:

• Update from Benton Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual report.

• Update from Policy Oversight Committee.

• Update from Madison Avenue Collective regarding a final logo design.

The three commissioners — Pat Malone, Xanthippe Augerot and Annabelle Jaramillo — and Joe Kerby, county administrator, may give information sharing reports, time permitting.

— Philomath Express

