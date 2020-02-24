Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 25, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 25:
The Benton County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a work session.
The agenda includes:
• Update from Benton Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual report.
• Update from Policy Oversight Committee.
• Update from Madison Avenue Collective regarding a final logo design.
The three commissioners — Pat Malone, Xanthippe Augerot and Annabelle Jaramillo — and Joe Kerby, county administrator, may give information sharing reports, time permitting.
