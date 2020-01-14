Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 14, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 14:
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday for a goal-setting work session at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave.
The meeting agenda lists several discussion topics: sheriff’s update, criminal justice operations team update, HOPE update, commissioner committee assignments, county administrator goals and updates, legislative advocacy, process for response or retention of constituent issues and concerns, NACO membership and fees and health department recruitments. The agenda also includes time for commissioners updates.
— Philomath Express
