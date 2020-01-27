Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 28, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 28:
CITY
The Philomath Police Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The agenda includes Chief of Police Ken Rueben sharing an update on his staff as well as a review of grants. Rueben and Sgt. David Gurski will also provide an update on radar signs.
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a work session at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis. The agenda includes a reports from the Marys River Watershed Council and Cascades West Council of Governments and Veterans Services, and a discussion on the Benton County Deputy Sheriff Association 2019-22 labor contract.
Later in the day at 4 p.m., the HOPE (Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity) Advisory Board will meet at the Benton County Health Department (4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis). The agenda includes selection of co-chairs and discussions and eventual vote on priorities to recommend to chartering jurisdictions.
