You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 28, 2020)

Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 28, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 28:

CITY

The Philomath Police Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The agenda includes Chief of Police Ken Rueben sharing an update on his staff as well as a review of grants. Rueben and Sgt. David Gurski will also provide an update on radar signs.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a work session at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis. The agenda includes a reports from the Marys River Watershed Council and Cascades West Council of Governments and Veterans Services, and a discussion on the Benton County Deputy Sheriff Association 2019-22 labor contract.

Later in the day at 4 p.m., the HOPE (Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity) Advisory Board will meet at the Benton County Health Department (4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis). The agenda includes selection of co-chairs and discussions and eventual vote on priorities to recommend to chartering jurisdictions.

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News