Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 7, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 7:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to convene at 9 a.m. for a work session followed by its regular meeting at noon in its facility at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis.
The work session’s agenda includes discussion on a revised fee schedule for the RV park at the fairgrounds, the intention of applying for a substance abuse and mental health services grant and the establishment of a new public health position.
In the regular meeting, commissioners will discuss and possibly make a decision on signing a purchase and sale agreement for property at 4500 SW Research Way followed by the adoption of a resolution to authorize the reimbursement of expenditures on the purchase.
The board’s consent calendar, which is approved in one motion, includes matters involving the commissioners’ 2020 meeting schedule, designating an official newspaper for Benton County, appointing road district managers and approving minutes of past meetings.
